Barking boss Gardner disappointed his side failed to adapt in tricky conditions

PUBLISHED: 13:00 18 December 2018

Barking captain Abs Seymour bears down on goal (Pic: Terry Gilbert)

Barking captain Abs Seymour bears down on goal (Pic: Terry Gilbert)

Barking manager Justin Gardner was disappointed that his side failed to adapt to the tricky conditions as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Bury Town.

A brace from Ollie Hughes sealed the three points for Town despite a goal from striker Darelle Russell at Ram Meadow.

“I wasn’t happy as we didn’t get anything from the game,” the 38-year-old said.

“I just think Bury adapted to the conditions better than us, in terms of it was horrible on Saturday.

“We created a few chances but didn’t take them and when you’re away from home you have to take them.

“Overall, I’m very disappointed because I don’t think we played at our best and I also don’t think we adapted well enough, which has been very unlike us last season, as most games I’ve been very happy with our performances.”

The former Aveley boss admitted his side were let down by also conceding sloppy goals at bad stages in the game.

“They scored quite early, we responded and then they scored again not long after we equalised, 30 seconds before half-time which is never a great time to concede.

“No time is ever good to concede but that is one of the worst.

“We changed it second-half, I made a sub and it made us a bit more defensively solid, and we did have a couple more chances but probably not enough clear cut chances.

“It’s a tough place to go to, but when you go to those sorts of places you’ve got to make sure you take care of yourself, like being able to adapt to the conditions and not give away sloppy goals.

“It’s just frustrating as we can’t seem to get a bit of momentum going.”

Barking boss Gardner disappointed his side failed to adapt in tricky conditions

Barking captain Abs Seymour bears down on goal (Pic: Terry Gilbert)

