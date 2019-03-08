Barking manager Gardner pleased with response in Bury defeat

Barking boss Justin Gardner was pleased to get a response from his squad despite falling to a narrow 2-0 defeat against Bury Town.

Late goals from Emmanuel Machaya and Ollie Hughes sealed the three points for the visitors at Mayesbrook Park on Saturday.

And 38-year-old boss felt both goals could have been prevented but was overall pleased with his side’s efforts.

“The positive was that we got a response from last week’s disappointing display,” Gardner said.,

“We worked really hard, which was really pleasing, we defended quite well up until the 70th minute when we made an individual mistake for the first goal.

“Second goal the young centre-back lost his marker which was disappointing as he played really well to be fair.”

The former Billericay Town boss felt his side were wrongly called for offside as Nana Boakye-Yiadom latched onto a Ryan Cosson header to fire home in the first-half.

“We scored two goals, one you may say he was offside, the second goal as you can see on the video that he was clearly not offside and that would have made it 1-0 to us.

“Something went wrong with the linesman on the weekend in all levels of football it seems with all the controversy in the Premier League as well.

“That was disappointing as I felt a 1-0 lead at home, I think it would have been hard for Bury to get back into the game.

“There was nothing really in the game, both teams had their chances, we just didn’t get the rub of the green.”

Gardner did however feel the game changed when he was forced to bring off former AFC Hornchurch man Boakye-Yiadom due to injury in the 60th minute.

“Nana was causing them a lot of problems, but he got injured while it was 0-0, and I felt I had to change the shape and it disrupted us a bit.

“That to me was a big turning point in the game.”