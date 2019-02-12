Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Barking boss Gardner is full of praise for Coggeshall, but expected better title charge

PUBLISHED: 14:00 01 March 2019

Barking attacker Ola Ogunwamide through on goal against Felixstowe (Pic: Terry Gilbert)

Barking attacker Ola Ogunwamide through on goal against Felixstowe (Pic: Terry Gilbert)

Archant

Barking manager Justin Gardner says he expected Coggeshall Town to be more involved in the Bostik North title race ahead of their clash this weekend.

Barking defender Jordan Peart drives into the box against Felixstowe (Pic: Terry Gilbert)Barking defender Jordan Peart drives into the box against Felixstowe (Pic: Terry Gilbert)

The Blues will welcome the Seed Growers to Mayesbrook Park on Saturday as they look to cause an upset and build on their 1-1 draw at Felixstowe & Walton United last weekend.

But Gardner knows it will be a tough test as the Essex-based club have some extremely good players for this level.

“In my opinion I did think Coggeshall would challenge for the title. I know they’re fifth, but with the squad they’ve put together I expected them to be challenging Bowers & Pitsea, Aveley and Heybridge,” he said.

“I suppose they might not be disappointed as it’s their first season, but if you look at their squad, they’re very good.

“One of their players Sam Bantick is on the same amount as my whole budget, so that just puts it into context of what we’re coming up against.

“We’ll expect a tough game and I’m sure they’ll expect the same.

“We’re underdogs and as long as we compete, I’ll be happy.”

The 38-year-old is keen for his side to keep climbing up the table – despite being wedged in a mid-table battle.

He added: “At the end of day, we’re punching above our weight, and in terms of the supporters, the committee and the chairman we’re doing a great job.

“Inside the changing room, we’re slightly disappointed because we feel the ability is there to do a bit better. Maybe the lack of a top seasoned, up-to-speed striker has been our problem.

“What I mean by that is we do have some really good strikers, but no disrespect they’re probably with us because their match fitness isn’t great at the minute.

“Sahr Kabba and Nana are both National League players and have played that level for most of their careers. I’ve only managed to get them through a lack of game time.

“Everyone knows if we had a Sam Bantick, Ross Wall or Lewis Manor then I’m pretty confident as our defence proves it that we would be in the play-offs.

“We have the third best defence in the league.”

But the boss is backing Kabba and Nana Boakye-Yiadom to start firing.

“Hopefully Sahr, Nana and the rest of strikers have a strong end to the season and help fire us up the league,” he added.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fined: Company inside Asda Barking that sold undercooked chicken to customers

This undercooked chicken was sold to officers from Barking and Dagenham Council. Picture: LBBD

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles ordered to pay £98k for illegal church in Barking

The church, which is now closed, operated out of Ajax House in Hertford Road, Barking. Pic: Google

Barking woman hit with £3k hospital bill after Goodmayes hospital staff mistakenly tell her her treatment is free

Jasmeet Boghal is angry over an unexpected £3000 bill from King George Hospital after her father had to go in after contracting a urinary tract infection.

Plans revealed for Barking station multi-million pound revamp

A computer generated image of the proposed concourse. Picture: Weston Williamson and Partners/c2c

Daytime sexual assault in Dagenham

Keppel Road, the scene of the sexual assault. Picture: Google.

Most Read

Fined: Company inside Asda Barking that sold undercooked chicken to customers

This undercooked chicken was sold to officers from Barking and Dagenham Council. Picture: LBBD

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles ordered to pay £98k for illegal church in Barking

The church, which is now closed, operated out of Ajax House in Hertford Road, Barking. Pic: Google

Barking woman hit with £3k hospital bill after Goodmayes hospital staff mistakenly tell her her treatment is free

Jasmeet Boghal is angry over an unexpected £3000 bill from King George Hospital after her father had to go in after contracting a urinary tract infection.

Plans revealed for Barking station multi-million pound revamp

A computer generated image of the proposed concourse. Picture: Weston Williamson and Partners/c2c

Daytime sexual assault in Dagenham

Keppel Road, the scene of the sexual assault. Picture: Google.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking boss Gardner is full of praise for Coggeshall, but expected better title charge

Barking attacker Ola Ogunwamide through on goal against Felixstowe (Pic: Terry Gilbert)

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

Daggers aim to deliver blow to Harrogate’s play-off push

Conor Wilkinson celebrates his winner for Dagenham & Redbridge in front of the Sutton United fans (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Jailed: Dagenham robber who threatened security guard with machete

Peter Henderson has been jailed for eight years and three months. Picture: Kent Police

Gang members who pointed a loaded gun at police during high speed chase will be sentenced today

Left to right: Lekan Akinsoji, Troy Ilfill, Nathaniel Lewis and Darnell Joseph-Newill will be sentenced today. Pic: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists