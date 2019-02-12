Barking boss Gardner described Dereham defeat as dreadful

Barking manager Justin Gardner and assistant Andre Thomas look on (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Barking manager Justin Gardner described his side’s 5-2 defeat to Dereham Town as a dreadful display.

A brace from Joe Gatting and goals from Ryan Crisp, Adam Hipperson and Rhys Logan sealed the three points for The Magpies despite two goals from Nana Boakye-Yiadom and Tobi Joseph at Aldiss Park.

Boss Gardner believes bad preparation didn’t help as they found themselves 3-0 down after 49 minutes.

“Not having Joe Bruce and another player unavailable on the morning of the game due to work and the other due to sickness wasn’t ideal preparation,” the 38-year-old said.

“That was quite a kick in the teeth and getting a replacement when we were setting off to leave at 10.30am was not ideal.

“We had to put a player that hasn’t played for a while in and I wouldn’t say those were the main reasons that would be giving the players an excuse.

“It was just a dreadful display overall.”

The former Aveley boss says his side should have been prepared for a fast start from Dereham but conceded in the fifth minute.

“We got out to warm-up early as I thought we would need to dust off the legs from the journey and I knew they’d start fast.

“What I feared really did happen, they started fast, got some quick goals and put us on the back foot.

“Their first goal I looked at it, our centre-back was adamant he was pushed over, but even from the video you can’t really see it.

“I’ll believe him though as he has no reason to lie.

“Things went from bad to worse, and we found ourselves 2-0 down at half-time, and even then we didn’t get going.”

Gardner feels his side finally came to life after going 3-0 down in their Bostik North clash.

“Second-half we conceded after four minutes, which was disappointing, 3-0 down away from home it’s obviously then an up hill task.

“We managed to score, and truthfully we didn’t start playing anything remotely like ourselves until we were 3-0 down, and then it seemed we felt like we could play now.

“I really went for it then and made three substitutions, I’m a pro active manager, the score line doesn’t matter so if there is enough time I’ll always try get back into it.

“They scored their last two because of us gambling and being more defensively open.”