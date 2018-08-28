Search

Barking boss Gardner hopes Boakye-Yiadom can help his attack

PUBLISHED: 14:00 08 February 2019

Nana Boakye-Yiadom of Hornchurch during AFC Hornchurch vs Great Wakering Rovers, BBC Essex Senior Cup Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 4th December 2018

Nana Boakye-Yiadom of Hornchurch during AFC Hornchurch vs Great Wakering Rovers, BBC Essex Senior Cup Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 4th December 2018

Barking manager Justin Gardner is hoping new signing Nana Boakye-Yiadom can boost his side with some much-needed fire power ahead of their trip to lowly Dereham Town, writes Jacob Ranson.

Nana Boakye-Yiadom of Hornchurch during AFC Hornchurch vs Great Wakering Rovers, BBC Essex Senior Cup Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 4th December 2018

The 22-year-old attacker has joined from Bostik Premier Division side Hornchurch, where he made 16 appearances, scoring three times.

The former West Ham United Academy player has previously played for the likes of Dulwich Hamlet, Concord Rangers and Leatherhead.

“I’ve been trying to sign him for the last three weeks to be honest, so I’m pleased to sign him,” Gardner said.

“But like I’ve said for the majority of the season really, I’ve been looking for a goal scorer and I’ve looked at about six or seven strikers.

“For one reason or another, we’ve not found one that is consistent, and that’s what I’m looking for and think we really need.”

The former Aveley boss revealed it has been hard work trying to track down a goal scorer this term.

“Someone said to me recently you haven’t signed a midfielder or a defender for a long time and that’s because I think we’re okay in those positions,” added Gardner.

“With strikers I’m either bringing someone in that does well then gets injured or someone that comes in that starts well and then goes cold.

“That’s often because I have to go for a type of player we can afford, which is someone who is sitting on the bench at a higher level so they’re not match fit or someone playing at a lower level that’s a gamble.

“I signed Sahr Kabba, he’s a National League player, but he’s not been in football this season so his fitness is not up to speed. For us to go and sign someone who’s ready to start firing now. we just don’t have the resources.

“Nana again hasn’t played for three or four weeks, but he’s young, so he keeps himself fit. He’s trained with us all week and looked sharp.”

The Blues head to Aldiss Park on Saturday, after last weekend’s home match with Great Wakering was called off, and Gardner insists they must prepare themselves well, adding: “It’s another team with a new manager. They’ve picked up a few results of late.

“We’ve got a long journey on Saturday so that always comes into play as it comes down to how well you prepare for those journeys.”

