Barking boss Gardner is hoping for a bumper crowd at Dulwich Hamlet

PUBLISHED: 12:00 08 January 2019

Barking manager Justin Gardner and assistant Andre Thomas look on (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Barking manager Justin Gardner and assistant Andre Thomas look on (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Barking manager Justin Gardner is hoping Dulwich Hamlet fans turn up in their numbers for their London Senior Cup quarter-final clash.

The Blues travel away to the popular Champion Hill to take on the National League South side in the cup competition.

And the 38-year-old boss is hoping the hosts will have another bumper crowd of near 3,000 like during the festive period since their return to their ground on Boxing Day.

“If Dulwich have anything near the attendance they have in their last three games then we could be playing in front of 3,500 people,” Gardner said.

“I would happily take half of that and I just hope as many Dulwich Hamlet fans can be there as possible because a small club like Barking could do with the crowd.

“We share the gate receipts for the cup game and that would help us out massively for the rest of the season.”

The former Billericay Town sees a big future for their opponents and believes with the crowds they’re now pulling in, they could progress into the Football League, in years to come.

“They’re not just a big club in name; they’re a club that potentially with their crowd could become a League Two club.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they get there as their crowds have grown sensibly and sustainably.

“If I’m not mistaken this is the first season that they’ll be getting income from their gate receipts.

“They were competing without that before but the financial strength they’re going to have now will put them up there with the big boys.”

