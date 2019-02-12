Barking boss Gardner felt his side deserved to win at Felixstowe

A chance for Felixstowe (pic Terry Gilbert) Archant

Barking manager Justin Gardner felt his side should have picked up a win despite nabbing a 1-1 draw late on against Felixstowe and Walton United.

The Blues went down in the third minute thanks to the hosts Miles Powell but managed to level the score in the 73rd minute through substitute Sahr Kabba.

And Gardner thought his side deserved to go on and win the fixture for their efforts in the later stages of the match.

“As I said to you in the paper last week, I just wanted us to redeem ourselves a bit from when we played them at home, in terms of defensively and they took the lead after three minutes.

“I was thinking Jesus, obviously disappointed to concede after three minutes, but to be fair to the lads after that we didn’t put a foot wrong.

“It was probably an even game until I made a substitution when I took Joe Bruce off and I probably shouldn’t have played Joe as he had an injury, but I didn’t fancy playing a youngster at the back in front of 400 fans.

“I took him off and gambled with another attacker on the pitch and I think from then on there was only one team that looked like they were going to win the game, so it was no surprise we got an equaliser.

“We should have won the game really; Ola had a glorious opportunity in the 88th minute to win the game for us.

“They were then hanging on, their legs were gone, and I’ll be honest with you if there was another 10 minutes we would have won the game comfortably.

“It was pleasing, it was a good performance, and it felt like a win as we were playing away from home.

“The only thing is I wish we did get the three points.”

The former Billericay Town boss was pleased to see former Welling United striker Kabba find the back of the net.

“I’ve got to take some responsibility for Kabba as I pushed him a bit much when he came to us.

“It was too early really as he hadn’t played all year as he was travelling and now I’m trying to learn from that.

“I would have started him Saturday but I’m just trying to ease him back in.

“It was a good goal and if you look at the goal, he’s probably the only person who would have finished that, as it was a shot from Ross and he’s gone and changed the direction of where it was going.”

He also praised new goalkeeper Montel Joseph who has been brought in since Tim Brown picked up an injury.

“He’s come in and done well to be fair to him,” the 38-year-old said.

“It’s never easy as a goalkeeper coming in towards the end of the season, especially when Tim has been fantastic for us.”