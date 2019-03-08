Search

Barking manager Gardner is expecting a different task at Grays Athletic under Cooper

PUBLISHED: 14:00 05 April 2019

Barking attack against Bury Town (pic Terry Gilbert)

Barking attack against Bury Town (pic Terry Gilbert)

Archant

Barking manager Justin Gardner is expecting a totally different challenge against Grays Athletic this weekend with Jim Cooper at the helm.

Aerial action from Barking's clash with Bury (pic Terry Gilbert)Aerial action from Barking's clash with Bury (pic Terry Gilbert)

The Blues will travel away to Aveley’s Parkside Stadium on Saturday to face Grays as they look to bounce back from successive defeats in the Bostik North.

But Gardner expects it to be very different to previous encounters, with former Barking player Cooper taking over on February 26, following Jamie Gray’s departure from the club.

“I wouldn’t say we have feisty affairs, we had one incident last year where their manager lost the plot,” Gardner said.

“My assistant manager and their manager squared up to each other and the referee tried to send me off through mistaken identity.

“It was cleared that it wasn’t correct when I went to the FA.

“I’ve known Jim Cooper for years, it will be nothing to do with Grays fans or the club, I actually get on quite well with their chairman.

“With Jim we have mutual respect for each other, we get on quite well and I don’t expect it to be anything like that.

“I expect it to be all about what happens on the pitch. We will prepare for Grays which will be another very tough game.”

The 38-year-old Gardner feels their opponents have massively under-achieved in recent seasons having played at National League level in the past.

Athletic have also won numerous FA Trophy titles and were a real force in non-league football not so long ago.

“Grays is a massive club, they’re not a club I feel should be at this level and they’ve under-achieved by being at this level in my opinion,” added Gardner.

“I’m pretty confident they will be one of the favourites for the league title next season.”

Grays have moved to bring in a few new faces in recent weeks including former Hornchurch duo Jamie Hursit and Nathan Livings.

“Most managers like to bring in their own players as they know what they’re going to get,” said Gardner.

“I think he said so that he will be bringing in a lot of players during the summer, so the players that are at the club could be playing for their future so to speak. Although they’ve got very good players now.”

Barking head into the Grays clash on the back of a narrow 2-0 home defeat to Bury Town last weekend.

Motorcyclist dies in Dagenham crash

A motorycylist has died in a crash on New Rod, Dagenham. Pic: Google.

Tributes as ex-boxer Vinny Mitchell killed in Dagenham motorbike crash

Vinny Mitchell. Picture: Paul Bennett

Vinny Mitchell: Police appeal for witnesses to fatal motorbike crash

Vinny Mitchell. Picture: Paul Bennett

Police appeal after man hit by lorry in Dagenham dies in hospital

A man has died after a crash involving a lorry in Valence Avenue, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Man stabbed in the legs in Dagenham

A man was found stabbed in Salisbury Road, Dagenham on Sunday night. Picture: GOOGLE

Motorcyclist dies in Dagenham crash

A motorycylist has died in a crash on New Rod, Dagenham. Pic: Google.

Tributes as ex-boxer Vinny Mitchell killed in Dagenham motorbike crash

Vinny Mitchell. Picture: Paul Bennett

Vinny Mitchell: Police appeal for witnesses to fatal motorbike crash

Vinny Mitchell. Picture: Paul Bennett

Police appeal after man hit by lorry in Dagenham dies in hospital

A man has died after a crash involving a lorry in Valence Avenue, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Man stabbed in the legs in Dagenham

A man was found stabbed in Salisbury Road, Dagenham on Sunday night. Picture: GOOGLE

Barking manager Gardner is expecting a different task at Grays Athletic under Cooper

Barking attack against Bury Town (pic Terry Gilbert)

Jailed: Brothers who left man with punctured lung after racially motivated attack

Robert Hansen, left, and Ronnie Hansen have been jailed. Picture: Met Police

Prince Harry to open new Dagenham youth centre

The Duke of Sussex will be visiting Dagenham next week to open the Future Youth Zone. Picture: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire

Former police officer who worked in Barking, Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge caused criminal damage

It was alleged on February 8, 2018, while off duty, former PC James Garrett assaulted a woman and caused criminal damage. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Archive

Council leader greets first family to move into new Barking homes

Council Leader Darren Rodwell inspecting the new housing development in North Street, Barking, with Ola Laniyan, Cllr Cameron Geddes and Grant Rome, Landlord Services Manager. Picture: Ken Mears
