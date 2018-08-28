Barking boss Gardner wants to pick up more points as he looks to start climbing table

Barking manager Justin Gardner wants his side to just keep picking up points in the Bostik North at whatever cost.

The Blues will welcome 17th-place Great Wakering Rovers to Mayesbrook Park on Saturday as they look to climb into the top half of the league table.

Gardner’s side were due to also face his former club Aveley last night (Tuesday) at Parkside in a match that was rescheduled after being postponed on Saturday, December, 29.

“We just need to keep getting as many points on the board, where we get that and how we get that, is not really a concern to me at the moment,” the 38-year-old said.

“It will be another tough game, but we just need to take each game as it comes.”

The former Billericay Town boss praised the Rovers start to life in the Bostik North after being promoted from the Essex Senior League last term – despite sitting fourth from bottom.

“Great Wakering have done quite well this season really.

“When we went to play there, they were the most in-form team in the league, and we got a good result.”

The last time the two sides met was in October when the Blues came away with a 3-0 win thanks to goals from Ben O’Brien, Eusebio Da Silva, and former striker Daniel Cheema.

Rovers have only won one of their last five league fixtures which pushed them down the table but Gardner insists his side will be prepared.

“We know about them and their side as I’ve had them watched.”

Barking go into the match looking to build on their 1-1 draw with Witham Town last weekend.

The Town opened the scoring thanks to Johnny Ashman in the 40th minute before defender Joe Bruce levelled the score in the 80th minute to leave both side’s with a share of the spoils at Spa Road.

“It probably was a fair result as Witham hit the crossbar twice and we missed basically two one-on-ones.

“Possession wise I thought we dominated but chance wise a draw was probably a fair result.”

Gardner also heaped praise on goalscorer Bruce and dubbed his effort as the best of his career.

“Joe Bruce probably scored the goal of his career, he’s played for 20 years, and played professional football.

“He scored an absolute worldie.”