Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Barking boss Gardner wants to pick up more points as he looks to start climbing table

PUBLISHED: 14:00 01 February 2019

Darelle Russell bears down on goal (pic Terry Gilbert)

Darelle Russell bears down on goal (pic Terry Gilbert)

Archant

Barking manager Justin Gardner wants his side to just keep picking up points in the Bostik North at whatever cost.

Barking players celebrate Joe Bruce's goal at Witham (pic Terry Gilbert)Barking players celebrate Joe Bruce's goal at Witham (pic Terry Gilbert)

The Blues will welcome 17th-place Great Wakering Rovers to Mayesbrook Park on Saturday as they look to climb into the top half of the league table.

Gardner’s side were due to also face his former club Aveley last night (Tuesday) at Parkside in a match that was rescheduled after being postponed on Saturday, December, 29.

“We just need to keep getting as many points on the board, where we get that and how we get that, is not really a concern to me at the moment,” the 38-year-old said.

“It will be another tough game, but we just need to take each game as it comes.”

The former Billericay Town boss praised the Rovers start to life in the Bostik North after being promoted from the Essex Senior League last term – despite sitting fourth from bottom.

“Great Wakering have done quite well this season really.

“When we went to play there, they were the most in-form team in the league, and we got a good result.”

The last time the two sides met was in October when the Blues came away with a 3-0 win thanks to goals from Ben O’Brien, Eusebio Da Silva, and former striker Daniel Cheema.

Rovers have only won one of their last five league fixtures which pushed them down the table but Gardner insists his side will be prepared.

“We know about them and their side as I’ve had them watched.”

Barking go into the match looking to build on their 1-1 draw with Witham Town last weekend.

The Town opened the scoring thanks to Johnny Ashman in the 40th minute before defender Joe Bruce levelled the score in the 80th minute to leave both side’s with a share of the spoils at Spa Road.

“It probably was a fair result as Witham hit the crossbar twice and we missed basically two one-on-ones.

“Possession wise I thought we dominated but chance wise a draw was probably a fair result.”

Gardner also heaped praise on goalscorer Bruce and dubbed his effort as the best of his career.

“Joe Bruce probably scored the goal of his career, he’s played for 20 years, and played professional football.

“He scored an absolute worldie.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Revealed: Restaurants and takeaways in Barking and Dagenham with a ZERO rating for hygiene

Zero rated: Khan's Restaurant in Longbridge Road, Dagenham. Pic: Google

Schoolchildren involved in Dagenham Subway brawl

Police were called to Subway in Dagenham Heathway on Friday following reports of schoolchildren fighting. Picture: JAY KING

Lorry reverses into shop in Dagenham Heathway

Damage on the shop from where the lorry reversed into the building. Picture: Luke Acton

‘Tell Sid to sod off’: Barking and Dagenham Council launches its own energy company

Barking and Dagenham Council leader, Cllr Darren Rodwell. Picture: JON KING

Guilty: Gang members who pointed a loaded gun at police during high speed chase

Left to right: Lekan Akinsoji, Troy Ilfill, Nathaniel Lewis and Darnell Joseph-Newill. Pic: Met Police

Most Read

Revealed: Restaurants and takeaways in Barking and Dagenham with a ZERO rating for hygiene

#includeImage($article, 225)

Schoolchildren involved in Dagenham Subway brawl

#includeImage($article, 225)

Lorry reverses into shop in Dagenham Heathway

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Tell Sid to sod off’: Barking and Dagenham Council launches its own energy company

#includeImage($article, 225)

Guilty: Gang members who pointed a loaded gun at police during high speed chase

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking boss Gardner wants to pick up more points as he looks to start climbing table

Darelle Russell bears down on goal (pic Terry Gilbert)

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

Man conned into meeting over fake car sale robbed and hit by car in Barking

A man was robbed in Cambridge Road, Barking after he was tricked into thinking he was meeting the seller of a car. Picture: HANNAH SOMERVILLE

Lorry reverses into shop in Dagenham Heathway

Damage on the shop from where the lorry reversed into the building. Picture: Luke Acton

‘Signalling fault’ causes delays on c2c trains

c2c trains service stations across east London. Picture: c2c.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists