Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Barking boss Gardner felt his side adapted better than Heybridge

PUBLISHED: 14:00 18 March 2019

Barking's Nana Boakye-Yiadom takes a tumble (pic Terry Gilbert)

Barking's Nana Boakye-Yiadom takes a tumble (pic Terry Gilbert)

Archant

Barking boss Justin Gardner feels his side adapted to the awful weather conditions better than Heybridge Swifts in their 4-1 victory.

Ryan Cosson puts Barking ahead against Heybridge (pic Terry Gilbert)Ryan Cosson puts Barking ahead against Heybridge (pic Terry Gilbert)

Goals from Ryan Cosson, Tobi Joseph, Nana Boakye-Yiadom and Billy Reynolds sealed the three points for the Blues at Mayesbrook Park on Saturday – despite a solo effort from Swifts Harrison Chatting.

Although, Gardner did reveal he was hoping for the match to be postponed ahead of kick-off, but was pleased with the outcome in the end as they moved up to eighth in the Bostik North.

“It was awful conditions on Saturday and if I had my way I wouldn’t have let the game be played because of the wind.

“It doesn’t make it a good spectacle and for the paying public it was probably not good.

“Saying that it was about adapting to the conditions and I felt that we adapted much better than Heybridge.

“We were physically stronger, we got our tactics spot on, and it was a pleasing day really.”

The manager was pleased to see four different players get on the score sheet but admits he would have liked to also keep a clean sheet.

“We had four different goal scorers and the only disappointment on the day was not keeping another clean sheet which we’ve been doing recently.

“Beating a team who out of their last 11 games have won 10 of them made it a good day all round.

“We took the club to the highest place they’ve ever been at this stage in the season so we’re in a good place.”

Boakye-Yiadom has found the net four times in six appearances since joining the Blues from Bostik Premier Division outfit AFC Hornchurch.

And Gardner believes there is still more to come from the youngster.

“Nana is in good form at the moment, he’s got four goals in his last three games, and as I said when I first signed him it was always going to take him four or five games to keep fitness up.

“I expect him to finish the season strongly now.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mugshot mobiles tour capital to trace these people wanted in connection with east London burglaries

These six men out of the 38 wanted people allegedly committed crimes in east London including in Ilford, Woodford Green, Barking and Bexleyheath. Photo: Met Police

Residents march to Dagenham East police station in knife crime protest

Protesters marched from Dagenham Heathway just under a mile to Dagenham East Police station. Picture: Ellie Hoskins.

Man stabbed outside Hollywood Bowl bowling alley, Dagenham

The man said he was stabbed outside the bowling club in Cook Road, Dagenham. Photo: Google Maps

The next train to arrive at Rainham, Barking and Woodgrange Park is a steam locomotive built in 1948

The B1 Mayflower is due to stop at Rainham, Barking and Woodgrange Park. Picture: TONY BARTLETT

Tesco boss visits Dagenham school

L-R Harshal Gore, GS1; Simon Wainwright, IGD; Karen Paterson, Tesco; Jason Tarry, Tesco; Angelica Harris, Standard Brands; Dan Simpson, Future FIrst; Jane Home, Asda; Simon Charlton, Eastbrook School, Alex Flemming, Future First. Eastbrook School, IGD Schools Programme 08 Mar 19. Photo: Tom Parkes ©Tom Parkes +44 (0)7831 214060 www.tomparkes.com

Most Read

Mugshot mobiles tour capital to trace these people wanted in connection with east London burglaries

These six men out of the 38 wanted people allegedly committed crimes in east London including in Ilford, Woodford Green, Barking and Bexleyheath. Photo: Met Police

Residents march to Dagenham East police station in knife crime protest

Protesters marched from Dagenham Heathway just under a mile to Dagenham East Police station. Picture: Ellie Hoskins.

Man stabbed outside Hollywood Bowl bowling alley, Dagenham

The man said he was stabbed outside the bowling club in Cook Road, Dagenham. Photo: Google Maps

The next train to arrive at Rainham, Barking and Woodgrange Park is a steam locomotive built in 1948

The B1 Mayflower is due to stop at Rainham, Barking and Woodgrange Park. Picture: TONY BARTLETT

Tesco boss visits Dagenham school

L-R Harshal Gore, GS1; Simon Wainwright, IGD; Karen Paterson, Tesco; Jason Tarry, Tesco; Angelica Harris, Standard Brands; Dan Simpson, Future FIrst; Jane Home, Asda; Simon Charlton, Eastbrook School, Alex Flemming, Future First. Eastbrook School, IGD Schools Programme 08 Mar 19. Photo: Tom Parkes ©Tom Parkes +44 (0)7831 214060 www.tomparkes.com

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking boss Gardner felt his side adapted better than Heybridge

Barking's Nana Boakye-Yiadom takes a tumble (pic Terry Gilbert)

West Ham supersubs grab victory from the jaws of defeat

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic appears dejected during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Coyle leads the way for Road Runners in Brentwood

Barking Road Runners athletes face the camera at the Brentwood half-marathon (pic: Barking Road Runners)

Barking & Dagenham girls district draw with Lewisham

Barking & Dagenham district girls goalkeeper Mei Wang (Pic: B&D District)

Channel 4 show Location, Location, Location coming to Barking and Dagenham

Phil and Kirsty are coming to Barking and Dagenham. Picture: FIONA MURRAY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists