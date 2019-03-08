Barking boss Gardner felt his side adapted better than Heybridge

Barking's Nana Boakye-Yiadom takes a tumble (pic Terry Gilbert) Archant

Barking boss Justin Gardner feels his side adapted to the awful weather conditions better than Heybridge Swifts in their 4-1 victory.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ryan Cosson puts Barking ahead against Heybridge (pic Terry Gilbert) Ryan Cosson puts Barking ahead against Heybridge (pic Terry Gilbert)

Goals from Ryan Cosson, Tobi Joseph, Nana Boakye-Yiadom and Billy Reynolds sealed the three points for the Blues at Mayesbrook Park on Saturday – despite a solo effort from Swifts Harrison Chatting.

Although, Gardner did reveal he was hoping for the match to be postponed ahead of kick-off, but was pleased with the outcome in the end as they moved up to eighth in the Bostik North.

“It was awful conditions on Saturday and if I had my way I wouldn’t have let the game be played because of the wind.

“It doesn’t make it a good spectacle and for the paying public it was probably not good.

“Saying that it was about adapting to the conditions and I felt that we adapted much better than Heybridge.

“We were physically stronger, we got our tactics spot on, and it was a pleasing day really.”

The manager was pleased to see four different players get on the score sheet but admits he would have liked to also keep a clean sheet.

“We had four different goal scorers and the only disappointment on the day was not keeping another clean sheet which we’ve been doing recently.

“Beating a team who out of their last 11 games have won 10 of them made it a good day all round.

“We took the club to the highest place they’ve ever been at this stage in the season so we’re in a good place.”

Boakye-Yiadom has found the net four times in six appearances since joining the Blues from Bostik Premier Division outfit AFC Hornchurch.

And Gardner believes there is still more to come from the youngster.

“Nana is in good form at the moment, he’s got four goals in his last three games, and as I said when I first signed him it was always going to take him four or five games to keep fitness up.

“I expect him to finish the season strongly now.”