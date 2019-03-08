Search

Barking boss Gardner excited for club’s future

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 March 2019

Barking manager Justin Gardner (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Barking manager Justin Gardner (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Barking manager Justin Gardner is excited for the future after the club recently announced they have agreed a new 30-year lease at Mayesbrook Park.

The Bostik North side can start to plan for the long-term future and they aim to become the latest local club to install an artificial 3G pitch in the summer.

“It’s excellent news for the club, the club can now grow and we can attract a better calibre of player as the playing surface will probably be second to none,” the 38-year-old said.

“It will be one of the best in the league, if not the best as it will be the newest 3G pitch.”

The former Billericay Town boss believes they can take inspiration from the likes of Bowers & Pitsea who installed a 3G pitch last summer and now sit top of their league.

“The four teams that are all top of the Bostik leagues in terms of the Bostik North, Bostik South Central, South East and the Premier, three of the four have 3G pitches and that’s no coincidence.”

