Barking boss Gardner disappointed they failed to break down Romford

Barking's Rashid Kamara fires at Romford goalkeeper Harry Aldridge (pic Terry Gilbert) Archant

Barking manager Justin Gardner is disappointed his side failed to break down Romford and take their chances as they were held to a goalless draw.

Despite only drawing The Blues have now gone three games unbeaten in the Bostik North.

And the 38-year-old insists he was surprised that Boro played so defensively in the match at Rookery Hill.

“It’s frustrating and I’m disappointed that we didn’t break down 11 men behind the ball if I’m honest,” Gardner said.

“I was quite surprised by that as well, as I thought Romford would see it as an opportunity to get points for themselves.

“They let us have the ball really and they played for a point, and got what they wanted, we played for three points and didn’t get what we wanted.

“They probably had their best chance, last kick of the game, but apart from that they didn’t trouble our goalkeeper at all.

“They let us have the ball and only engaged us when we went into their half, that was frustrating, and something we’re not used too as most teams in the league bar Romford would fancy going at us.

“Our defence doesn’t say that, but perhaps in terms of resources.”

The boss feels his attackers have got to start taking their chances if they want to climb up the table further in the coming weeks.

“We created chances, so I’m frustrated we didn’t take them, and I let the forward players know that.

“To be fair, we did have to do fitness tests with three of our forwards before the game, I started two of them and brought one off at half-time for the other.

“That probably didn’t help, but they still got in good positions, and didn’t finish them.”

The former Aveley boss was however pleased his solid defensive unit, who have only conceded 23 goals against, the only team that have conceded less are leaders Bowers & Pitsea with 14.

“If I’m not mistaken we’ve got the second best defence in the league, that’s the positive.

“We didn’t look like conceding Saturday and I wasn’t worried about conceding that’s why in the last 15 minutes we put four or five up front trying to win the game.”