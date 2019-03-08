Barking boss Gardner pleased with workmanlike display at Soham

Alex Teniola's header beats the Soham defence and keeper Craig Foxall to put Barking 2-0 up

Barking boss Justin Gardner lauded his side’s 2-1 victory over Soham Town Rangers as a workmanlike performance.

The ball clears Ryan Cosson's head during Barking's match at Soham

Goals from new signing Alex Teniola and Nana Boakye-Yiadom sealed the three points for the Blues despite a consolation goal from Lewis Clayton at Julius Martin Lane.

It was also manager Gardner’s first win over the Rangers after calling them his bogey team in recent years.

“It was a very workmanlike performance from us,” the 38-year-old said.

“First-half we were the much better team, dominated and should have probably had three or four, and comfortably went in 2-0 up.

The Barking defence comes under pressure at Soham

“Second-half was a completely different game if I’m honest, it was backs against the wall, and they came out a different team and scored a great free-kick.

“We did have a few good counter attack chances and could have scored two in the second-half.

“Every one of the players and the substitutes that came on defended for their lives and it felt like a bigger win that it normally would be.

“In hindsight though it was a big win as I felt it was a six-pointer before the game as it was away from home and it’s never an easy place to go Soham.

“I think it’s the first time I’ve won there in five or six years.”

The win moves the Blues up to 10th in the Bostik North and on the tails on Tilbury and Felixstowe.

But the former Billericay Town boss was keen to heap praise on new signing Teniola.

“It puts us in a great position, 10th, we’re definitely looking up now and we couldn’t have asked for a better debut from Alex Teniola.

“He came in, he didn’t train with us as we only signed him Friday morning, so he never met the players until the Saturday.

“I threw him straight in as I know what he’s about as I’ve worked with him before.

“He came in like he’s been with us all the time in terms of his character but obviously not in terms of how we play.”

Barking were also without captain Abs Seymour on Saturday due to suspension and Ben O’Brien to work commitments.