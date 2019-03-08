Barking boss Gardner pleased to see academy players feature

Barking's Jack Roult fails to connect with a cross at Soham (pic Terry Gilbert) Archant

Barking boss Justin Gardner is pleased to see academy players breaking into the first-team.

The Blues sealed a 2-1 win over Soham Town Rangers at Julius Martin Lane on Saturday with the likes of Jack McQueen, Jack Edwards and Jack Roult among the starting line-up.

“I’ve had a couple of 23-year-olds in the squad for the last couple of games and one of them Jack Roult has been outstanding.

“He’s played the last three games and got man of the match twice. Jack McQueen who has just turned 18 was man of the match on Saturday and was outstanding on Saturday.”

The boss insists he wants to continue bringing through youth players and help them develop.

“On Saturday we had four players that have come through the youth system in the starting eleven and that’s very pleasing to see.

“That’s the kind of route I want to go down at the club, bring our own players through and just bring in that extra bit of quality.”