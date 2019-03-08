Search

Advanced search

Barking boss Gardner heaps pressure on league leaders as they aim to cause upset

PUBLISHED: 16:00 04 October 2019

Junior Dadson is chased by two Brentwood defenders (pic Terry Gilbert)

Junior Dadson is chased by two Brentwood defenders (pic Terry Gilbert)

Archant

Barking manager Justin Gardner is piling the pressure on league leaders Westfield ahead of their clash this weekend.

Sheri Artmeladze on the ball (pic Terry Gilbert)Sheri Artmeladze on the ball (pic Terry Gilbert)

The Blues will travel to Woking Park on Saturday to face Tony Reid's unbeaten side for an Isthmian League South Central clash.

And boss Gardner says his side are massive underdogs and know they will have to be on top form against The Field.

"I'm going to ask the league if we can play two goalkeepers," Gardner chuckled.

"They're in some frightening form, you don't need me to tell you, we're by far underdogs and I don't think anyone is giving us a chance. Let's see if we can cause an upset."

Westfield have won six out of their seven league fixtures to date, drawing the other, while ramping up some big scorelines so far this campaign.

Meanwhile, Barking sit in the bottom half of the league table with just one win in their opening seven matches.

You may also want to watch:

"We go into that game under no illusions, we have to be at our best, and be thoughtless and make little mistakes if any at all," added Gardner.

"We'll be lucky to create a few chances so we have to take them."

However, the Blues head into the match on the back of three consecutive wins in all competitions, including a 2-0 win over Brentwood Town in Velocity Trophy on Friday thanks to a brace from Junior Dadson.

Michael Dixon bagged a hat-trick in their previous 6-3 win over Redbridge in the London Senior Cup last Tuesday.

And former Billericay Town boss Gardner is pleased to see some healthy competition for places up front between Dixon, Dadson, Nana Boakye-Yiadom, Johnny Ashman, Sheri Artmeladze, Emmanuel Ighorae and Kojo Apenteng.

"We've got some really frightening forwards," he said. "We've got Michael, Nana, Johnny Ashman, Junior Dadson, Sheri, Eman who is injured and Kojo who is finding it hard to get into the team.

"We've got some real danger there and hopefully the competition between them will fire us up the league. Hopefully they all start pushing each other."

Barking will then also travel away to Waltham Abbey on Tuesday evening for another group stage match in the Velocity Trophy.

Most Read

Trading standards seize £50k of fake goods in raid on illegally rented Dagenham house

More than 1,500 perfumes were removed in the raid. Picture: LBBD

Woman on tracks at East Ham suspends District line between Plaistow and Upney

Picture: Katie Collins/PA Wire.

Barking and Dagenham council tenants’ fees have almost doubled over past 15 years

A Barking and Dagenham Council tower block. Picture: Luke Acton.

Nineteen new Barking homes being built - 100 miles away

Artist's impression of the Sugden Way development. Picture: Shooting Star

Boy, 13, must sign sex offenders register after exposing himself on Barking bus

An EL2 bus in front of Barking station. Picture: Luke Acton.

Most Read

Trading standards seize £50k of fake goods in raid on illegally rented Dagenham house

More than 1,500 perfumes were removed in the raid. Picture: LBBD

Woman on tracks at East Ham suspends District line between Plaistow and Upney

Picture: Katie Collins/PA Wire.

Barking and Dagenham council tenants’ fees have almost doubled over past 15 years

A Barking and Dagenham Council tower block. Picture: Luke Acton.

Nineteen new Barking homes being built - 100 miles away

Artist's impression of the Sugden Way development. Picture: Shooting Star

Boy, 13, must sign sex offenders register after exposing himself on Barking bus

An EL2 bus in front of Barking station. Picture: Luke Acton.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking boss Gardner heaps pressure on league leaders as they aim to cause upset

Junior Dadson is chased by two Brentwood defenders (pic Terry Gilbert)

Daggers blog: 10 unbeaten but a draw with strugglers Chorley

Elliot Justham of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United's Mark Noble greets team-mate Aaron Cresswell after the final whistle during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Barking skipper Forde hoping for a big reaction

during Upminster RFC vs Barking RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at Hall Lane Playing Fields on 14th September 2019

Daggers aim to continue run as in-form Barnet rivals visit

Kenny Clark of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Chorley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th September 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists