Barking boss Gardner heaps pressure on league leaders as they aim to cause upset

Barking manager Justin Gardner is piling the pressure on league leaders Westfield ahead of their clash this weekend.

The Blues will travel to Woking Park on Saturday to face Tony Reid's unbeaten side for an Isthmian League South Central clash.

And boss Gardner says his side are massive underdogs and know they will have to be on top form against The Field.

"I'm going to ask the league if we can play two goalkeepers," Gardner chuckled.

"They're in some frightening form, you don't need me to tell you, we're by far underdogs and I don't think anyone is giving us a chance. Let's see if we can cause an upset."

Westfield have won six out of their seven league fixtures to date, drawing the other, while ramping up some big scorelines so far this campaign.

Meanwhile, Barking sit in the bottom half of the league table with just one win in their opening seven matches.

"We go into that game under no illusions, we have to be at our best, and be thoughtless and make little mistakes if any at all," added Gardner.

"We'll be lucky to create a few chances so we have to take them."

However, the Blues head into the match on the back of three consecutive wins in all competitions, including a 2-0 win over Brentwood Town in Velocity Trophy on Friday thanks to a brace from Junior Dadson.

Michael Dixon bagged a hat-trick in their previous 6-3 win over Redbridge in the London Senior Cup last Tuesday.

And former Billericay Town boss Gardner is pleased to see some healthy competition for places up front between Dixon, Dadson, Nana Boakye-Yiadom, Johnny Ashman, Sheri Artmeladze, Emmanuel Ighorae and Kojo Apenteng.

"We've got some really frightening forwards," he said. "We've got Michael, Nana, Johnny Ashman, Junior Dadson, Sheri, Eman who is injured and Kojo who is finding it hard to get into the team.

"We've got some real danger there and hopefully the competition between them will fire us up the league. Hopefully they all start pushing each other."

Barking will then also travel away to Waltham Abbey on Tuesday evening for another group stage match in the Velocity Trophy.