Barking cruise to victory over Grays Athletic

Johnny Ashman (pic Terry Gilbert) Archant

Velocity Trophy: Barking 4 Grays Athletic 1

Barking got off to a perfect start in the Velocity Trophy group stages as they cruised to a 4-1 win over Grays Athletic.

Goals from new signing Kiernan Hughes-Mason, Ryan Mallett, Johnny Ashman and Emmanuel Ighorae guided them to the points in their first match back at Mayesbrook Park this season.

Hughes-Mason welcomed himself back to the Blues by firing a long range shot into the bottom left corner to open the scoring in the 11th minute.

Grays did level things just three minutes as Kolawoje Oshun headed home a cross at the back post.

Barking then restored their lead in the 32nd minute as former Brentwood Town man Ryan Mallett fired into the top left after a Jack Roult cross was scrambled inside the box.

They took that lead into the half-time break and didn't then extend their lead until the 80th minute when Johnny Ashman curled a free-kick through the wall to find the net.

Emmanuel Ighorae then bulleted a shot into the roof of the net eight minutes later to make it 4-1 and seal the win.

Barking: Joseph, Chouman, Roult (Reynolds 79), Mallett, Flemming, Hayes, Dadson, Seymour (Anderson 73), Fairweather-Johnson (Ashman 75), Hughes-Mason (Apenteng 79), Nyanja (Ighorae 62).

Grays Athletic: Pearce, Adebiyi, Ogunnrinde, Sackey, Oshun, Bartley, Kayembe (Shoder 69), Muguo, Menga, Phagura, Kayembe (Andrews 66).

Unused subs: Kenyon, King, Ogunrinde.