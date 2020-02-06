Boss Gardner knows Barking face another 'telling' tie as they host high-flying Hanwell

Barking manager Justin Gardner says it could be another 'telling week' for his squad as they face title-chasing Hanwell Town.

Michael Dixon battles for the ball (pic Terry Gilbert) Michael Dixon battles for the ball (pic Terry Gilbert)

The Blues welcome The Geordies to Mayesbrook Park on Saturday looking to climb back up the Isthmian League South Central table towards the play-off places.

Gardner's men lost 1-0 to strugglers FC Romania at the weekend and were also due to face Waltham Abbey last night (Tuesday).

"It's going to be a telling week isn't it really," said Gardner.

"All of the games we're playing in the next few weeks are all against teams above us, which I suppose is better in some ways as if you're playing teams down the bottom, you're not making up ground if the other teams win.

"If you're playing teams above you, you can have the opportunity to take points off them, it's just a shame we didn't get a result on Saturday as that would have set us up nicely going into these games.

"Now we need to get more points from these bigger clubs than we felt we had to."

Hanwell Town are battling it out for the top spot with Ware right now and will be full of confidence heading into the clash especially knowing they sealed a 5-0 win over Barking last time round.

"We did have a good record until our last few games which we've lost, but saying that we've only lost three home games this season," added Gardner.

"I feel we now have to stand up and show Hanwell that we're a better team than we showed them last time, as they beat us 5-0, even though it wasn't a 5-0 game.

"They're top of the league at the moment, in a great position, and will come into the game thinking they will turn us over.

"We have to be ready for that mentality that they're going to come with and try to upset the apple cart."

Hanwell netted four of their five goals in the final 10 minutes against the Blues at Reynolds Field in December after boss Gardner went for all-out attack to try and get Barking back into the contest.

Jack Hayes was also sent off just before half-time in that match, leaving Barking with 10 men and not much defence on the pitch in the final stages.