Search

Advanced search

Boss Gardner knows Barking face another 'telling' tie as they host high-flying Hanwell

PUBLISHED: 13:47 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:47 06 February 2020

Giovanni Palmer attacks for Barking (pic Terry Gilbert)

Giovanni Palmer attacks for Barking (pic Terry Gilbert)

Archant

Barking manager Justin Gardner says it could be another 'telling week' for his squad as they face title-chasing Hanwell Town.

Michael Dixon battles for the ball (pic Terry Gilbert)Michael Dixon battles for the ball (pic Terry Gilbert)

The Blues welcome The Geordies to Mayesbrook Park on Saturday looking to climb back up the Isthmian League South Central table towards the play-off places.

Gardner's men lost 1-0 to strugglers FC Romania at the weekend and were also due to face Waltham Abbey last night (Tuesday).

"It's going to be a telling week isn't it really," said Gardner.

"All of the games we're playing in the next few weeks are all against teams above us, which I suppose is better in some ways as if you're playing teams down the bottom, you're not making up ground if the other teams win.

"If you're playing teams above you, you can have the opportunity to take points off them, it's just a shame we didn't get a result on Saturday as that would have set us up nicely going into these games.

You may also want to watch:

"Now we need to get more points from these bigger clubs than we felt we had to."

Hanwell Town are battling it out for the top spot with Ware right now and will be full of confidence heading into the clash especially knowing they sealed a 5-0 win over Barking last time round.

"We did have a good record until our last few games which we've lost, but saying that we've only lost three home games this season," added Gardner.

"I feel we now have to stand up and show Hanwell that we're a better team than we showed them last time, as they beat us 5-0, even though it wasn't a 5-0 game.

"They're top of the league at the moment, in a great position, and will come into the game thinking they will turn us over.

"We have to be ready for that mentality that they're going to come with and try to upset the apple cart."

Hanwell netted four of their five goals in the final 10 minutes against the Blues at Reynolds Field in December after boss Gardner went for all-out attack to try and get Barking back into the contest.

Jack Hayes was also sent off just before half-time in that match, leaving Barking with 10 men and not much defence on the pitch in the final stages.

Most Read

Biker airlifted to hospital after Chadwell Heath crash

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash. Picture: @DJJamieB

Driver caught using dead child’s blue badge

Barking and Dagenham Council arranged for the Range Rover to be taken to the car compound. Picture: LBBD

Teenager taken to hospital after Barking and Dagenham College campus assault

Emergency services were called to Barking and Dagenham College's Rush Green campus. Picture: Ken Mears

Barking and Dagenham Council leader retaliates after Havering counterpart ‘disses’ borough

Cllr Darren Rodwell criticised Havering Council leader for 'dissing' Barking and Dagenham. Picture: LBBD

Barking and Dagenham Council declares a climate emergency

Cllr Irma Freeborn (right) puts forward the climate emergency motion at Barking town hall. Picture: LBBD

Most Read

Biker airlifted to hospital after Chadwell Heath crash

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash. Picture: @DJJamieB

Driver caught using dead child’s blue badge

Barking and Dagenham Council arranged for the Range Rover to be taken to the car compound. Picture: LBBD

Teenager taken to hospital after Barking and Dagenham College campus assault

Emergency services were called to Barking and Dagenham College's Rush Green campus. Picture: Ken Mears

Barking and Dagenham Council leader retaliates after Havering counterpart ‘disses’ borough

Cllr Darren Rodwell criticised Havering Council leader for 'dissing' Barking and Dagenham. Picture: LBBD

Barking and Dagenham Council declares a climate emergency

Cllr Irma Freeborn (right) puts forward the climate emergency motion at Barking town hall. Picture: LBBD

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Beer delivery firm fined £800,000 after worker was run over by forklift truck at Dagenham depot

The accident happened at the KNDL depot in Messina Way, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Dagenham 88 Runners up to the latest Chingford League challenge at Victoria Park

Dagenham 88 Runners at Victoria Park

Dagenham youngsters shine to reach National stages of Youth/Cadet Championships

Dagenham Boxing Club's Tariq Agius and Darren Bailey celebrate their success

Barking captain Seeley believes going down to 14-men cost them against Chelmsford

Ilford Wanderers RFC vs Barking RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at Forest Road on 11th January 2020

Boss Gardner knows Barking face another ‘telling’ tie as they host high-flying Hanwell

Giovanni Palmer attacks for Barking (pic Terry Gilbert)
Drive 24