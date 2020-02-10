Barking boss frustrated a 'soft penalty' proved costly against Hanwell Town

Ogo Obi's penalty puts Hanwell ahead at Barking (pic Terry Gilbert) Archant

Barking manager Justin Gardner insists a 'soft penalty' cost them from nabbing anything from their 1-0 defeat to league leaders Hanwell Town.

Giovanni Palmer fires in a cross (pic Terry Gilbert) Giovanni Palmer fires in a cross (pic Terry Gilbert)

Ogo Obi scored from the penalty in the 48th minute to seal the three points for The Geordies after a controversial decision from the referee at Mayesbrook Park on Saturday.

Boss Gardner was frustrated at the decision and felt his players deserved more after their strong efforts to nullify the title chasing outfit.

"I was pleased with the performance, I think we definitely deserved something out of the game, a fair result upon reflection would have been draw.

"Our goalkeeper only had one save to make in the 90 minutes, their goalkeeper had two to make, and a very soft penalty cost us.

Hanwell keeper Hugo Sobte pushes the ball away (pic Terry Gilbert) Hanwell keeper Hugo Sobte pushes the ball away (pic Terry Gilbert)

"For me it's very frustrating as we spoke to the referee at half-time as we felt their number 10 was going down very easy in the first-half, he said he had it under control and could see it, but then three minutes into the second-half our centre-back has only put his arm across his chest as most defenders do.

"He's not pulled his shirt, hit him, just put his arm across which is natural as you can't run with your arms by your side and he's fell over very softly.

"I said to the referee we warned you at half-time, you said you had it under control, and the game has been decided by a soft penalty which is not nice to see.

"It was not a nice way to lose the game as I think even the most die hard Hanwell fan would say we deserved something from the game as we nullified them really."

He went on to say the only thing they can be disappointed about from their own performances is the fact they didn't take one of their chances.

"Defensively I was very pleased, on our part of what we could have done better, we were a little bit cute in front of goal.

"When you're playing against top of the league you're probably only to get two or three chances in the game, we got a couple, and we should have took one but the goalkeeper pulled off a good chance.

"That's the only thing we can be frustrated with, we did our best, and performed well."