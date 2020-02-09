Search

Barking fall short to leaders Hanwell Town

PUBLISHED: 11:48 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:48 09 February 2020

Giovanni Palmer shapes to cross (pic Terry Gilbert)

Giovanni Palmer shapes to cross (pic Terry Gilbert)

Archant

Isthmian South Central: Barking 0 Hanwell Town 1

Ricky Tarbard tries an overhead kick (pic Terry Gilbert)Ricky Tarbard tries an overhead kick (pic Terry Gilbert)

Barking crashed to a 1-0 defeat against league leaders Hanwell Town thanks to a penalty early in the second-half.

The Blues slipped down to 10th in the Isthmian South Central after falling short against The Geordies at Mayesbrook Park.

It was goalless heading into the half-time but three minutes after the restart Hanwell were awarded a penalty.

You may also want to watch:

Ogo Obi stepped up and dispatched his shot from the spot to give the visitors a 1-0 lead which they held onto to seal the three points.

Barking will travel away to Uxbridge next weekend as they look to bounce back to winning ways.

Barking: Roach, Tarbard, Palmer, Flemming (Peart 77), Hayes, Bruce, Ashman, Seymoure (Dixon 67), GB-Dumaka, Artmeladze (Bradford 67), Owusu.

Unused subs: Songolo and Sardinha.

Sherri Artmeladze battles for the ball (pic Terry Gilbert)Sherri Artmeladze battles for the ball (pic Terry Gilbert)

Hanwell Town: Sobte, Woodcock, Jacobs, Singh, Pepera, O'Brien, Hutchinson (Taylor 90), Julienne (Duncan 93), Laney, Obi, Crichlow (Killeen 84).

Unused subs: Rush and Chendlik.

