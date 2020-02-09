Barking fall short to leaders Hanwell Town
PUBLISHED: 11:48 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:48 09 February 2020
Archant
Isthmian South Central: Barking 0 Hanwell Town 1
Barking crashed to a 1-0 defeat against league leaders Hanwell Town thanks to a penalty early in the second-half.
The Blues slipped down to 10th in the Isthmian South Central after falling short against The Geordies at Mayesbrook Park.
It was goalless heading into the half-time but three minutes after the restart Hanwell were awarded a penalty.
Ogo Obi stepped up and dispatched his shot from the spot to give the visitors a 1-0 lead which they held onto to seal the three points.
Barking will travel away to Uxbridge next weekend as they look to bounce back to winning ways.
Barking: Roach, Tarbard, Palmer, Flemming (Peart 77), Hayes, Bruce, Ashman, Seymoure (Dixon 67), GB-Dumaka, Artmeladze (Bradford 67), Owusu.
Unused subs: Songolo and Sardinha.
Hanwell Town: Sobte, Woodcock, Jacobs, Singh, Pepera, O'Brien, Hutchinson (Taylor 90), Julienne (Duncan 93), Laney, Obi, Crichlow (Killeen 84).
Unused subs: Rush and Chendlik.