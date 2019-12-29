Search

Barking seal huge Hertford Town victory

PUBLISHED: 09:55 29 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:56 29 December 2019

Eddie Allsopp on the attack for Barking (pic Terry Gilbert)

Archant

Isthmian South Central: Barking 4 Hertford Town 1

Barking made it back-to-back wins over the festive period as they sealed a huge 4-1 victory over strugglers Hertford Town.

A brace from Dumebi GB-Dumaka and goals from Eddie Allsopp and Giovanni Palmer sealed the three points for the Blues despite a consolation goal from Alfie Cue at Mayesbrook Park.

The visitors got off to a dream start as Cue found the back of the net in the opening minute of the fixture to put Barking on the back foot.

It didn't last long as not even a minute later the hosts were level thanks to GB-Dumanka.

Loanee striker Allsopp then gave Justin Gardner's men a 2-1 lead just before the half-time break.

Two minutes into the second-half they stretched their lead to 3-1 as GB-Dumaka bagged his second goal of the match.

New signing Giovanni Palmer came off the bench in the 75th minute and made an instant impact as he made it 4-1 just four minutes later to seal a 4-1 win.

Barking: Joseph, Tarbard, Kirunda, Owusu (Palmer 75), Flemming, Bruce, Bradford (Sardinha 66), Seymour, GB-Dumaka (Dixon 72), Allsopp, Dadson.

Unused subs: Ashman and Roult.

Hertford Town: Michael Hayes, Nzinga Fuma, Byron, Herd, Nathan Jessop, Gardiner, Weyman, Batt, Odeh, Theo Gymer, Cue (Ogbonna 62).

Unused subs: Brown, James-Thompson, Oueniran, Dizolele Pedro.

