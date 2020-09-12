Barking progress in the FA Cup with Heybridge Swifts win

Barking have progressed into the first qualifying round of the FA Cup with a 2-0 victory over Isthmian North outfit Heybridge Swifts.

A brace from David Fallah helped Justin Gardner’s side to seal the victory in their first competitive fixture of the new season at Mayesbrook Park.

Forward Fallah broke the deadlock in the 28th minute to give the Blues a lead in the early stages of the encounter.

They held onto that lead until the half-time break with a controlled performance and then doubled the lead in the 59th minute through the former Staines Town man Fallah as he grabbed his second of the match.

Barking held on to that lead and confirmed a place in the hat for the next round of the FA Cup.

Barking: West-Astuti, Tarbard, Moore, Owusu (O’Brien 68), Bruce, Sheehan-Cozens, Bradford, Seymour, GB-Dumaka (Jones 81), Luke (Dixon 78), Fallah.

Unused subs: Dadson, Anderson, Roult, Adeyemi.

Heybridge Swifts: Collins, Homans, Gregan, Nkosi (Gulliver 65), Adeyemi, Humphrey, Norman, Craddock, Osei-Owusu (Older 61), Adlington-Pile, Monsheju (Baker 60).

Unused subs: Page, Nche, McDonald, Debell.