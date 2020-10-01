Barking boss Gardner wants to upset Kings Langley in FA Cup tie

Barking manager Justin Gardner wants his side to give their all as they look to cause an upset and stay in the hat for the next round of the FA Cup this weekend.

Barking attack the Sudbury goal (pic Terry Gilbert) Barking attack the Sudbury goal (pic Terry Gilbert)

The Blues will welcome Southern League Premier Central side Kings Langley to Mayesbrook Park on Saturday for a second qualifying round tie.

And they will be full of confidence heading into the clash after securing their progress in the FA Trophy with a 2-1 victory over AFC Sudbury thanks to a Junior Dadson brace.

“It’s a tough draw playing Kings Langley. All I asked for was a home draw, and we got that, so that was pleasing,” Gardner said.

“They’re a league above, but we need to try to make sure we keep ourselves in the hat. We know it’s going to be a tough ask.

“At the moment we’re enjoying each game as it comes and long may that continue.”

The winner of the tie will bag themselves £3,375 in prize money while the losers will still receive £1,125.

“It helps us to improve, but we’re not a club that spend what we haven’t got, we’ve always had a tight budget and work within those means,” added Gardner. “It does help, but it’s not our main objective, as that is to try to go on a little run and see how far we can get.”

The former Aveley boss was delighted with his side’s effort last weekend to cement a second qualifying round tie with league rivals Harlow Town in the Trophy.

“I’ve got to say the whole team – management and players – have got to take huge credit as we did our homework and set up in a way to be tactically hard for them to break down so we could hit them on the counter attack,” he admitted.

“I think the players followed it perfectly and the reason we won is because they took all the instructions on board.

“We played Sudbury in pre-season, which probably helped us set up against them, and as a manager a lot of the time you set things up and then players do things off the cuff.

“When a team goes out and follows your tactics to a tee then it’s delightful to watch, especially as we planned for it all week.

“All the boys should take all the plaudits for following the instructions and getting us through to the next round.”