Marlow will be a side to be wary of warns Barking boss Gardner

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 September 2020

Barking's Max Bradford stretches for the ball (Pic: Terry Gilbert)

Barking's Max Bradford stretches for the ball (Pic: Terry Gilbert)

Archant

Barking manager Justin Gardner believes Marlow are a team to be wary of ahead of their season opening clash.

Barking debutant keeper Jack West-Astuti has the ball (Pic: Terry Gilbert)Barking debutant keeper Jack West-Astuti has the ball (Pic: Terry Gilbert)

The Blues welcome Mark Bartley’s men to their new-look 3G pitch at Mayesbrook Park on Saturday for their first match of the new Isthmian League South Central season.

They head into the campaign on the back of FA Cup success after a 2-0 win over Heybridge Swifts bagged a spot in the first qualifying round.

“It’s the start of the bread and butter, it’s a tough opening game, we played Marlow last season on the first day and they beat us,” Gardner said.

“We need to make sure we’re better than last season, that’s for sure.

Barking's Junior Luke is beaten to the ball against Heybridge Swifts (Pic: Terry Gilbert)Barking's Junior Luke is beaten to the ball against Heybridge Swifts (Pic: Terry Gilbert)

“I think they won 3-0 so both teams are going into the game in good form, but we’ll make sure we’re prepared for a tough opposition on Saturday.

“They’re going to be a team to be wary of this season and rightly so.”

A brace from David Fallah sealed Barking’s progress in the prestigious cup competition where they have been drawn at home to Spartan South Midlands Premier Division side Dunstable Town.

The tie will be played on Tuesday, September 22 and Gardner added: “It was a very pleasing scoreline and a clean sheet, first day, decent crowd so it was good.

“I don’t think we started well, it probably took us about 30 minutes to get into the game, but we did well to keep it at 0-0 then second half I felt we controlled the game.

“To be honest I’ve got to praise Didi (Dumebi GB-Dumaka) if I’m honest, he was instrumental in both goals.

“Obviously, Fallah’s finish for the first one was nothing, but genius. We can’t underestimate the importance of Didi and how he played, he was fantastic for us, and it’s really good to have him with us and he’s done a full pre-season so he’ll be a huge asset.

“It was a good team performance, defensively we were strong, and it was an outstanding performance from our goalkeeper.”

Barking were due to face local rivals Dagenham & Redbridge in the Borough Cup at Mayesbrook Park last night (Tuesday).

