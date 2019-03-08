Barking boss hugely disappointed with FA Cup defeat

Mitchell Ware tries to collect the ball (pic Terry Gilbert) Archant

Barking crashed out of the FA Cup with a 3-1 defeat to Southern League Premier Division Central outfit Kings Langley.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Charlie Ruff beats Mitchell Ware from the penalty spot to put Kings Langley ahead (pic Terry Gilbert) Charlie Ruff beats Mitchell Ware from the penalty spot to put Kings Langley ahead (pic Terry Gilbert)

Goals from Charlie Ruff, Eoin McKeown, and Max Hercules sealed the win for the hosts - despite a consolation goal from Johnny Ashman at Gaywood Park.

Manager Justin Gardner admitted he was hugely disappointed as he felt his side did enough going forward to score five or six goals.

"On paper it was a tough test, but we came away quite disappointed, as we done enough in my opinion to score at least three or four goals.

"We hit the post, the crossbar, scored a goal that went over the line and linesman has not kept it - there is video evidence to prove that.

"We also had a goal disallowed for offside which again video evidence proves it wasn't, so that's four chances, Junior Dadson had one cleared off the line and he was also through on goal and put it wide.

You may also want to watch:

"We're not talking about one or two chances, we're talking about six chances, and a couple of them should have stood."

The boss felt luck wasn't on their side due to referee's decisions in the match but also felt they let themselves down defensively.

"I've not complained about officials for a good number of years, but it was disappointing as I felt we got no rub of the green, any did we get had to 70 per cent in our favour whereas the opposition only needed 50.

"Those are the things that didn't go for us, but also the things we didn't do well were we gave a penalty away for the first goal.

"The second goal our full-back lost his marker and he's come across to score, so that's our own fault.

"The third goal I felt sorry for us, but at the same time we shouldn't have switched off, one of their players has dived and the referee said play on but all our players were stood still expecting a free-kick.

"It's a sin as we should have played until the whistle but it was laughable as we were expecting the free-kick.

"That was sour grapes for us to be honest and didn't leave a good taste in our mouths."