Barking set to appeal move to Bostik South Central

Barking has been provisionally allocated to the Bostik South Central Division following a restructuring of the non-league pyramid.

The Mayesbrook Park outfit have decided to appeal the decision with the FA and no further comments will be made until then.

The provisional plans see the Blues move sideways to the Bostik South Central, having finished 12th in Bostik North last term.

The league includes the likes of Harlow Town, Ware, Hertford Town, Bracknell Town and FA Vase champions Chertsey Town to name a few.

Barking would face a lot more travel commitments if the league go ahead with the move but the club will be hoping they can remain in the Bostik North.

Manager Justin Gardner said: "We will be making a formal appeal to the FA and further information will follow."

More details will follow in the coming weeks about the league restructure and the club's appeal.