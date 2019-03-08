Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Barking set to appeal move to Bostik South Central

PUBLISHED: 12:00 20 May 2019

Barking warming up at Mayesbrook Park ahead of the match against Bowers & Pitsea (Pic: Jacob Ranson)

Barking warming up at Mayesbrook Park ahead of the match against Bowers & Pitsea (Pic: Jacob Ranson)

Archant

Barking has been provisionally allocated to the Bostik South Central Division following a restructuring of the non-league pyramid.

The Mayesbrook Park outfit have decided to appeal the decision with the FA and no further comments will be made until then.

The provisional plans see the Blues move sideways to the Bostik South Central, having finished 12th in Bostik North last term.

You may also want to watch:

The league includes the likes of Harlow Town, Ware, Hertford Town, Bracknell Town and FA Vase champions Chertsey Town to name a few.

Barking would face a lot more travel commitments if the league go ahead with the move but the club will be hoping they can remain in the Bostik North.

Manager Justin Gardner said: "We will be making a formal appeal to the FA and further information will follow."

More details will follow in the coming weeks about the league restructure and the club's appeal.

Most Read

House damaged after fire in Reede Road, Dagenham

The London Fire Briage was called to a house fire in Reede Road, Dagenham, on Friday. Picture: GOOGLE

Man, 24, killed in Barking stabbing

Police at the scene in Crows Road this morning.

Dagenham entrepreneur and IT student launch money management app

Dr Arinola Araba (back row, second from left) and Charlie Madigan (back right) an IT student from Barking and Dagenham College. Picture: DR ARINOLA ARABA

Residents urged to sign petition against plans to charge them to park outside their homes

The Becontree Residents Association have organised a petition against the controlled parking zone plan for their streets. Picture: KEN MEARS

Tourists encouraged to explore Barking and Dagenham in new video highlighting borough attractions

Eastbury Manor House in Barking. Picture: Ken Mears.

Most Read

House damaged after fire in Reede Road, Dagenham

The London Fire Briage was called to a house fire in Reede Road, Dagenham, on Friday. Picture: GOOGLE

Man, 24, killed in Barking stabbing

Police at the scene in Crows Road this morning.

Dagenham entrepreneur and IT student launch money management app

Dr Arinola Araba (back row, second from left) and Charlie Madigan (back right) an IT student from Barking and Dagenham College. Picture: DR ARINOLA ARABA

Residents urged to sign petition against plans to charge them to park outside their homes

The Becontree Residents Association have organised a petition against the controlled parking zone plan for their streets. Picture: KEN MEARS

Tourists encouraged to explore Barking and Dagenham in new video highlighting borough attractions

Eastbury Manor House in Barking. Picture: Ken Mears.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking set to appeal move to Bostik South Central

Barking warming up at Mayesbrook Park ahead of the match against Bowers & Pitsea (Pic: Jacob Ranson)

Ex-Dagenham amateur Okolie links up with new trainer McGuigan

British and Commonwealth cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie (pic: Paul Harding/PA)

Land of the Fanns: Share your stories of east London landscapes for community project

The Land of the Fanns is a partnership scheme that is hosting conservation schemes and community projects in Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Thurrock and Brentwood. Picture: Mike Johnston

Dagenham entrepreneur and IT student launch money management app

Dr Arinola Araba (back row, second from left) and Charlie Madigan (back right) an IT student from Barking and Dagenham College. Picture: DR ARINOLA ARABA

House damaged after fire in Reede Road, Dagenham

The London Fire Briage was called to a house fire in Reede Road, Dagenham, on Friday. Picture: GOOGLE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists