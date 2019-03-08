Barking bolster squad with three more additions as they have full fixture list revealed

New signing Sam Owusu in action for Barking (Pic: Terry Gilbert) Archant

Barking continue preparing for life in the Bet Victor Isthmian South Central next season by adding three new additions to the squad.

New signing Jed Chouman in action for Barking (Pic: Terry Gilbert) New signing Jed Chouman in action for Barking (Pic: Terry Gilbert)

Manager Justin Gardner has brought in midfielders Jed Chouman and Sam Owusu as well as the signing of Jack Hayes ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Owusu joins the club from Witham Town after impressing during a season where they just avoided relegation from the Isthmian North.

He made 41 appearances for The Town and found the net six times.

Midfielder Chouman joins the Blues after a season away from football following a three year spell with Hornchurch.

He made 23 appearances for the Urchins during the 2017/18 season before stepping away from the sport briefly following an injury.

But he now returns and will hope to play an integral part in Barking's season.

The third new addition is Jack Hayes from Coggeshall Town where he helped the Seedgrowers secure a place in the Isthmian North play-off places last term.

The former Stansted man made 35 appearances and scored five times for the club as they attempted to earn promotion.

The trio all featured in the Blues pre-season fixture on Saturday as they drew 1-1 with SC Thamesmead.

They were all also expected to feature when they made the trip to Sevenoaks last night (Tuesday).

Barking also found out their full fixture late last week in which they start the campaign away to Marlow on Saturday, August, 17.

The Blues then welcome Ware to Mayesbrook Park on the Tuesday evening before playing at home to Aveley the following weekend in the FA Cup Preliminary Round.

It's then a trip to Hertford Town on Bank Holiday Monday for Barking before they host Bedfont Sports to wrap up the month of August.

During the festive period, it's a trip to Harlow Town on Boxing Day, and a home fixture against Hertford Town on Saturday, December, 28.

Barking's last away match will be a trip to Bracknell Town on Saturday, April, 18 prior to their final home fixture the weekend after when they host Chipstead.

For the Barking fans, it's a number of new grounds to visit across the campaign, following their lateral move from the North.