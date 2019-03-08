Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Barking bolster squad with three more additions as they have full fixture list revealed

PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 July 2019

New signing Sam Owusu in action for Barking (Pic: Terry Gilbert)

New signing Sam Owusu in action for Barking (Pic: Terry Gilbert)

Archant

Barking continue preparing for life in the Bet Victor Isthmian South Central next season by adding three new additions to the squad.

New signing Jed Chouman in action for Barking (Pic: Terry Gilbert)New signing Jed Chouman in action for Barking (Pic: Terry Gilbert)

Manager Justin Gardner has brought in midfielders Jed Chouman and Sam Owusu as well as the signing of Jack Hayes ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Owusu joins the club from Witham Town after impressing during a season where they just avoided relegation from the Isthmian North.

He made 41 appearances for The Town and found the net six times.

Midfielder Chouman joins the Blues after a season away from football following a three year spell with Hornchurch.

He made 23 appearances for the Urchins during the 2017/18 season before stepping away from the sport briefly following an injury.

But he now returns and will hope to play an integral part in Barking's season.

The third new addition is Jack Hayes from Coggeshall Town where he helped the Seedgrowers secure a place in the Isthmian North play-off places last term.

You may also want to watch:

The former Stansted man made 35 appearances and scored five times for the club as they attempted to earn promotion.

The trio all featured in the Blues pre-season fixture on Saturday as they drew 1-1 with SC Thamesmead.

They were all also expected to feature when they made the trip to Sevenoaks last night (Tuesday).

Barking also found out their full fixture late last week in which they start the campaign away to Marlow on Saturday, August, 17.

The Blues then welcome Ware to Mayesbrook Park on the Tuesday evening before playing at home to Aveley the following weekend in the FA Cup Preliminary Round.

It's then a trip to Hertford Town on Bank Holiday Monday for Barking before they host Bedfont Sports to wrap up the month of August.

During the festive period, it's a trip to Harlow Town on Boxing Day, and a home fixture against Hertford Town on Saturday, December, 28.

Barking's last away match will be a trip to Bracknell Town on Saturday, April, 18 prior to their final home fixture the weekend after when they host Chipstead.

For the Barking fans, it's a number of new grounds to visit across the campaign, following their lateral move from the North.

Most Read

“It wasn’t his time”: Family of Kane Johnson speaks of pain amid desperate search for answers

Front: Kane's mother Hayley Johnson holds a portrait of her son. Behind: Kane's family including his grandparents, siblings Paris, Kay and Achiah, aunts, cousins and nephew. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Guilty: Dealer who murdered actor with same drug he supplied to serial killer

Gerald Matovu. Picture: Met Police

Jailed: Prolific pickpocketer who stole phones while on bail for theft

Laurentiu-Valentin Trocan of Dagenham has been jailed for 30 months. Picture: BTP

Revealed: The noisiest streets in Barking and Dagenham

Colin Platt was fined for having a noisy 50th birthday party. Picture: COLIN PLATT

Brothels and drug dealing among priorities for new council-funded police team

Barking and Dagenham Council is funding a new police team. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

“It wasn’t his time”: Family of Kane Johnson speaks of pain amid desperate search for answers

Front: Kane's mother Hayley Johnson holds a portrait of her son. Behind: Kane's family including his grandparents, siblings Paris, Kay and Achiah, aunts, cousins and nephew. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Guilty: Dealer who murdered actor with same drug he supplied to serial killer

Gerald Matovu. Picture: Met Police

Jailed: Prolific pickpocketer who stole phones while on bail for theft

Laurentiu-Valentin Trocan of Dagenham has been jailed for 30 months. Picture: BTP

Revealed: The noisiest streets in Barking and Dagenham

Colin Platt was fined for having a noisy 50th birthday party. Picture: COLIN PLATT

Brothels and drug dealing among priorities for new council-funded police team

Barking and Dagenham Council is funding a new police team. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking bolster squad with three more additions as they have full fixture list revealed

New signing Sam Owusu in action for Barking (Pic: Terry Gilbert)

May & Baker agree ground share with Aveley

General view of the ground during Grays Athletic vs Romford, Bostik League North Division Football at Parkside on 22nd April 2019

Warwickshire banking on youngster to prevent Essex defeat

Dan Lawrence in batting action for Essex (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Goresbrook crash to defeats

Cricket equipment is left on a bench

Beam Park: 78pc of first wave of homes built on controversial new Rainham and Dagenham estate already sold

An artist's impression of how the completed Beam Park development may look. Picture: Countryside
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists