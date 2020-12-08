It’s business as usual, almost for Barking with cup clashes and friendlies says Gardner

Barking manager Justin Gardner insists it’s business as usual for his side despite the return to league action being delayed further.

Non-league clubs playing at step three and four are having to digest the news they are unlikely to be able to resume their league fixtures for a while longer, following news of a vote by the Trident League’s clubs.

The Blues are in London Senior Cup action on Saturday when they host league rivals Hanwell Town at Mayesbrook Park (3pm), while they were also due to travel away to Carshalton Athletic in the FA Trophy last night (Tuesday).

“The next meeting is December 16 and if Boris Johnson takes the Southern League teams out of tier three and the Kent teams then we should be starting again soon,” Gardner said.

“If it is January then I think it will be longer than that as there will be another lockdown in England I think after Christmas.

“In terms of us, we’re still playing competitive football, which is strange as we’re allowed to play our London Senior Cup game, FA Trophy and our Essex Senior Cup game and we’re also allowed to play friendlies.

“It’s pretty much business as usual for us, obviously apart from playing league games.”

He added: “Personally I would have rather played the London Cup game in midweek because it would have more difficult for Hanwell to travel on a Tuesday rather than a Saturday.

“That slightly gives them a better opportunity, but the club wanted to play a competitive fixture, rather than a friendly and that is the reason it has switched to the Saturday.”

Barking did return to action on Saturday with a 3-0 win in a friendly against Fisher thanks to goals from Isaac Westendorf, Junior Dadson and Junior Luke.

“We played a game on Saturday which was very much needed as for the first 25 minutes we were very rusty,” added Gardner, who was unsure why teams voted against playing rather than making sacrifices.

“If I’m honest I think it’s ridiculous that only the Isthmian League and the Southern League have stopped, every division below us and above us are all playing,” he added.

“I take into consideration that some clubs can’t get supporters in, but surely you’ve got to say to your players, can you not take a reduction for the sake of playing football?

“Players can go on dual registrations, but you’re at the risk of losing them, so clubs that voted against it have shot themselves in the foot really.”