Barking earn FA Trophy replay at Margate

PUBLISHED: 09:57 27 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:58 27 October 2019

Abs Seymour gives chase (pic Terry Gilbert)

Abs Seymour gives chase (pic Terry Gilbert)

FA Trophy: Barking 0 Margate 0

Jordan Peart breaks free for Barking (pic Terry Gilbert)Jordan Peart breaks free for Barking (pic Terry Gilbert)

Barking played out a goalless draw with Isthmian Premier Division outfit Margate in their FA Trophy tie to take it to a replay.

The Blues will now have to make the trip down to Hartsdown Park on Tuesday evening for a replay of their first round qualifying tie.

Both sides pressed hard but neither found the all important goal to seal the win at Mayesbrook Park.

Captain Abs Seymour completed his 100th apperance in the match and was keen to thanks his manager Justin Gardner.

"Thanks very much I would like to thank Barking, Adam Flemming and Justin Gardner for all the hard work and effort to make my time at Barking enjoyable."

Barking: Joseph, Tarbard, Peart, Roult, Hayes, Bruce, Ashman (Apenteng 90), Seymour, Dixon, Bradford (Collins 71), Dadson (Boakye-Yiadom 87).

Unused subs: Kadima and Flemming.

Margate: Tupper, Sessesgnon, Johnson, Prestedge, Swift, Essumann, Ramadan (Richards 76), Anau, Sanusi (Reeves 60), Leighton, Daniel.

Unused subs: Holloway, Porter, O'Shane, Abnett, Hatfull.

