Blues midfielder Chouman is excited to be back playing after a year out of the sport

Barking midfielder Jed Chouman slots the ball home (Pic: Terry Gilbert) Archant

Barking midfielder Jed Chouman is excited to be enjoying his football once again after taking a year away from the sport.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jed Chouman is congratulated after scoring in their 4-1 win over Brentwood Town (Pic: Terry Gilbert) Jed Chouman is congratulated after scoring in their 4-1 win over Brentwood Town (Pic: Terry Gilbert)

The former Hornchurch man joined the Blues last week and has already played a few games for his new club in pre-season.

He even found the net in their 4-1 victory over Brentwood Town on Friday evening, along with Emmanuel Ighorae, Nana Boakye-Yiadom and Donnell Anderson at the Brentwood Arena.

"As you can imagine, I'm buzzing to be back after a year out," Chouman said.

"I've been in contact with Justin (Gardner), the manager, since last year and he told me his plans for this season.

"I wanted to start enjoying my football again and that's what I'm doing right now."

You may also want to watch:

Chouman netted in the 19th minute of the match to give his side a 2-0 lead in the match but wanted to praise his team-mates for the part they played in his goal, adding: "It's always a great feeling finding the back of the net but when it's a well worked team goal it makes it that little bit sweeter.

"The management and the boys at Barking have made it really easy for me to settle in. I knew a few of the lads before joining, so that did help too."

The Lebanese international midfielder has been impressed with how well the squad have come together during pre-season and insists they're keen to make it a good campaign in the Bet Victor Isthmian South Central.

He said: "We're a few weeks into pre-season and our coaches, Mark Dacey and 'Adz' (Adam Flemming), have already got us playing some very good football. The boys are determined to make this season a successful one."

Chouman made 23 appearances for the Urchins during the 2017/18 season, before stepping away from the sport briefly following an injury.

But he is now hoping to play an integral part in Barking's season.

The Blues were due to face Corinthian last night (Tuesday) and have also got to come up against the likes of Fisher, VCD Athletic, Great Wakering Rovers and Phoenix Sports before the 2019/20 campaign begins.

They kick off the new season away to Marlow on Saturday, August 17.