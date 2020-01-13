Barking boss Gardner believes Northwood win could be season defining

Barking players celebrate Junior Dadson's late winner (pic Terry Gilbert) Archant

Barking manager Justin Gardner believes the late victory over Northwood could be season defining come the end of the season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dumebi GB-Dumaka attempts to flick the ball goalwards (pic Terry Gilbert) Dumebi GB-Dumaka attempts to flick the ball goalwards (pic Terry Gilbert)

Two late goals from substitutes Michael Dixon and Junior Dadson in the final five minutes sealed the three points for the Blues at Mayesbrook Park.

The boss did however heap praise on the strength on his substitutes bench and the impact they made late on.

"It's one of those games where we'll look back at the end of the season wherever we end up in April, and if we do finish in a successful we'll look back at this game as a real defining moment, as we snatched three points within five minutes.

"It just shows when we're not playing well we can still get three points, but I don't think if I didn't have a strong bench, we wouldn't have got anything out of the game.

"I think that was the difference on the day, even though we're higher than them in the league, as when they made substitutions they weren't improving their line-up while we put on our two top goal scorers."

You may also want to watch:

Gardner did admit it was a frustrating match as it was a scrappy affair where neither side created too much.

"It was a difficult game for both teams; it wasn't the most eye catching performance, in terms of much football played.

"We went in at half-time, I wasn't frustrated with the effort, desire and application, it was just a few things like getting onto second balls that was frustrating.

"We were expecting things to happen for us instead of trying to gamble on things.

"They scored seven minutes into second-half which was frustrating especially as I don't think they had a shot on goal or even get into our 18-yard area in the first-half."

He added: "The clock was ticking which then became more frustrating. I had a strong bench, so I turned to them and asked them to go on and win the game.

"In the 85th minute I looked at the clock and we were losing 1-0, you could feel the atmosphere in the stadium that it was a frustrating day, but credit to the boys they kept plugging away and got the equaliser on a second ball.

"The winner was then through players gambling, so it was great response, everyone was over the moon and the celebrations at the end were brilliant."