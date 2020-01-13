Search

Advanced search

Barking boss Gardner believes Northwood win could be season defining

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 January 2020

Barking players celebrate Junior Dadson's late winner (pic Terry Gilbert)

Barking players celebrate Junior Dadson's late winner (pic Terry Gilbert)

Archant

Barking manager Justin Gardner believes the late victory over Northwood could be season defining come the end of the season.

Dumebi GB-Dumaka attempts to flick the ball goalwards (pic Terry Gilbert)Dumebi GB-Dumaka attempts to flick the ball goalwards (pic Terry Gilbert)

Two late goals from substitutes Michael Dixon and Junior Dadson in the final five minutes sealed the three points for the Blues at Mayesbrook Park.

The boss did however heap praise on the strength on his substitutes bench and the impact they made late on.

"It's one of those games where we'll look back at the end of the season wherever we end up in April, and if we do finish in a successful we'll look back at this game as a real defining moment, as we snatched three points within five minutes.

"It just shows when we're not playing well we can still get three points, but I don't think if I didn't have a strong bench, we wouldn't have got anything out of the game.

"I think that was the difference on the day, even though we're higher than them in the league, as when they made substitutions they weren't improving their line-up while we put on our two top goal scorers."

You may also want to watch:

Gardner did admit it was a frustrating match as it was a scrappy affair where neither side created too much.

"It was a difficult game for both teams; it wasn't the most eye catching performance, in terms of much football played.

"We went in at half-time, I wasn't frustrated with the effort, desire and application, it was just a few things like getting onto second balls that was frustrating.

"We were expecting things to happen for us instead of trying to gamble on things.

"They scored seven minutes into second-half which was frustrating especially as I don't think they had a shot on goal or even get into our 18-yard area in the first-half."

He added: "The clock was ticking which then became more frustrating. I had a strong bench, so I turned to them and asked them to go on and win the game.

"In the 85th minute I looked at the clock and we were losing 1-0, you could feel the atmosphere in the stadium that it was a frustrating day, but credit to the boys they kept plugging away and got the equaliser on a second ball.

"The winner was then through players gambling, so it was great response, everyone was over the moon and the celebrations at the end were brilliant."

Most Read

Fire brigade investigating cause of Dagenham recycling plant blaze

Firefighters tackle a blaze at a waste recycling plant in Dagenham. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Helping victims of domestic abuse when they have nowhere left to turn in Barking and Dagenham

Women helping to run DV Flag East, a programme designed to get domestic abuse victims access to the legal system. L-R: the council's domestic abuse commissioning manager Hazel North-Stephens, chief officer for Citizen’s Advice Barking & Dagenham Pip Salvador-Jones, Cllr Maureen Worby, CABD family solicitor Nasima Ahmed, the council’s director of law Fiona Taylor, and Alexander Rose trainee solicitor Lisarta Sahani. Picture: LBBD.

Barking boy, 17, charged with Gillingham murder after arrest in France

A 35-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Fox Street, Gillingham, on Friday, December 20, 2019. Picture: Google

Former Barking and Dagenham police officer who moonlighted as dog walker sentenced for fraud

Former police officer Richard Williams leaves Southwark Crown Court after being given a suspended prison sentence. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Barking spoken word and open-mic night back for 2020 to grow platform for new artists

A performer at Spoken, Not Stirred. Picture: Studio 3 Arts

Most Read

Fire brigade investigating cause of Dagenham recycling plant blaze

Firefighters tackle a blaze at a waste recycling plant in Dagenham. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Helping victims of domestic abuse when they have nowhere left to turn in Barking and Dagenham

Women helping to run DV Flag East, a programme designed to get domestic abuse victims access to the legal system. L-R: the council's domestic abuse commissioning manager Hazel North-Stephens, chief officer for Citizen’s Advice Barking & Dagenham Pip Salvador-Jones, Cllr Maureen Worby, CABD family solicitor Nasima Ahmed, the council’s director of law Fiona Taylor, and Alexander Rose trainee solicitor Lisarta Sahani. Picture: LBBD.

Barking boy, 17, charged with Gillingham murder after arrest in France

A 35-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Fox Street, Gillingham, on Friday, December 20, 2019. Picture: Google

Former Barking and Dagenham police officer who moonlighted as dog walker sentenced for fraud

Former police officer Richard Williams leaves Southwark Crown Court after being given a suspended prison sentence. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Barking spoken word and open-mic night back for 2020 to grow platform for new artists

A performer at Spoken, Not Stirred. Picture: Studio 3 Arts

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking boss Gardner believes Northwood win could be season defining

Barking players celebrate Junior Dadson's late winner (pic Terry Gilbert)

McMahon praises ‘excellent’ Daggers despite defeat in first game in charge

Dagenham & Redbridge in action against Notts County in the FA Trophy (pic B&O Press Photo)

Praise for Barking, Havering and Redbridge children’s nurse who remade stolen ‘beads of courage’ for devastated patient

Laura May has been recognised for her efforts after she used her spare time to remake one of her patient's

Barking boy, 17, charged with Gillingham murder after arrest in France

A 35-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Fox Street, Gillingham, on Friday, December 20, 2019. Picture: Google

Fire brigade investigating cause of Dagenham recycling plant blaze

Firefighters tackle a blaze at a waste recycling plant in Dagenham. Picture: London Fire Brigade
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists