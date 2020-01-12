Search

Isthmian South Central: Barking 2 Northwood 1

PUBLISHED: 10:34 12 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:34 12 January 2020

Barking players celebrate Junior Dadson's late winner (pic Terry Gilbert)

Archant

Barking fought back to seal a 2-1 victory over Northwood and continue their push towards the Isthmian South Central play-off places.

Matthew Hall puts Northwood ahead (pic Terry Gilbert)Matthew Hall puts Northwood ahead (pic Terry Gilbert)

Two late goals from Michael Dixon and Junior Dadson in the final five minutes sealed the three points for the Blues at Mayesbrook Park.

Northwood broke the deadlock seven minutes into the second-half after a goalless first-half through Matthew Hall.

The hosts kept fighting and did eventually find the net through Michael Dixon in the 85th minute of the match.

Two minutes later attacker Dadson slotted home to make it 2-1 and seal the win for Justin Gardner's men.

Barking: Joseph, Tarbard, Kirunda, Owusu, Flemming, Bruce, Ashman (Dixon 62), Seymour, GB-Dumaka, Artmeladze (Palmer 83), Sardinha (Dadson 71).

Unused subs: Hayes and Bradford.

Northwood: Rackley, Hall, Miskin, Malin, Payne (Alabi 87), Rhone, Holness, Hayford, Mfinda (Olajubu 79), Lori, Holland (Lodovica 79).

Johnny Ashman tries to escape a Northwood rival (pic Terry Gilbert)Johnny Ashman tries to escape a Northwood rival (pic Terry Gilbert)

Unused subs: Lopes and Martin.

