FA Trophy: Barking progress as Romford crash out away to Tooting & Mitcham

PUBLISHED: 17:08 17 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:08 17 October 2020

Dumebi GB-Dumaka on the ball for Barking (pic Terry Gilbert)

Barking progressed into the third qualifying round in the FA Trophy with a narrow 1-0 victory over league rivals Harlow Town.

An 86th minute winner from Dumebi GB-Dumaka sealed the Blues win in the second qualifying round tie and helped them bag £3,000 in prize money.

Both side’s put in a strong effort but headed into the half-time break goalless and the second-half started in very similar fashion.

Striker GB-Dumaka came off the bench in the 82nd minute and just four minutes later found the back of the net for the winner.

Elsewhere Romford crashed out of the cup competition with a 2-0 defeat to Tooting & Mitcham United away from home.

Goals Troy Walters and Dan Williams sealed the Terrors progress into the third qualifying round and left Boro with just the Isthmian North left to focus on after already crashing out of the FA Cup.

Walters struck home in the 33rd minute to give the hosts a 1-0 lead heading into the half-time break and then Williams wrapped the match up in the 71st minute.

