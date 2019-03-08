Barking knock Redbridge out of London Senior Cup

London Senior Cup: Barking 6 Redbridge 3

Barking progressed into the next round of the London Senior Cup with a huge 6-3 victory over Essex Senior League outfit Redbridge.

A hat-trick from new signing Michael Dixon and goals from Junior Dadson, Jack Roult and Sheri Artmeladze sealed the win for Justin Gardner's men.

Dixon opened the scoring in the 10th minute of play at Mayesbrook Park before former Cray Wanderers winger Dadson doubled the hosts lead in the 34th minute.

Motormen attacker Dan Gilchrist struck one back against his former club in the 44th minute to reduce the score but Barking restored their two goal cushion a minute later thanks to Roult.

Gilchrist netted his second of the match just three minutes into the second-half to give Micky Wetherall's side a life line.

Artmeladze then made it 4-2 to Barking in the 67th minute before Gilchrist completed his hat-trick in the 75th minute to show fight for the visitors once again.

Two minutes later Dixon fired home his second and then went on to also seal a hat-trick in the 86th minute to round off a 6-3 win for Barking.

Barking: Joseph, Tarbard, Peart, Anderson (Owusu 57), Hayes, Roult, Boakye-Yiadom (Apenteng 66), Seymour, Dixon, Armeladze (Dariri 81), Dadson.

Unused subs: Ashman and Bradford.

Redbridge: George, Abiola, Burgess, Brown, Maskell, Hall, Barlow, Latimer, Martin, Harvey, Gilchrist.

Subs: Dickens, Blackledge, Stanley, Brown, Fisuette.