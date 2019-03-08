Search

Advanced search

Barking knock Redbridge out of London Senior Cup

PUBLISHED: 07:58 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:58 25 September 2019

Michael Dixon is congratulated by Barking teammates (pic Terry Gilbert)

Michael Dixon is congratulated by Barking teammates (pic Terry Gilbert)

Archant

London Senior Cup: Barking 6 Redbridge 3

Barking progressed into the next round of the London Senior Cup with a huge 6-3 victory over Essex Senior League outfit Redbridge.

A hat-trick from new signing Michael Dixon and goals from Junior Dadson, Jack Roult and Sheri Artmeladze sealed the win for Justin Gardner's men.

Dixon opened the scoring in the 10th minute of play at Mayesbrook Park before former Cray Wanderers winger Dadson doubled the hosts lead in the 34th minute.

Motormen attacker Dan Gilchrist struck one back against his former club in the 44th minute to reduce the score but Barking restored their two goal cushion a minute later thanks to Roult.

You may also want to watch:

Gilchrist netted his second of the match just three minutes into the second-half to give Micky Wetherall's side a life line.

Artmeladze then made it 4-2 to Barking in the 67th minute before Gilchrist completed his hat-trick in the 75th minute to show fight for the visitors once again.

Two minutes later Dixon fired home his second and then went on to also seal a hat-trick in the 86th minute to round off a 6-3 win for Barking.

Barking: Joseph, Tarbard, Peart, Anderson (Owusu 57), Hayes, Roult, Boakye-Yiadom (Apenteng 66), Seymour, Dixon, Armeladze (Dariri 81), Dadson.

Unused subs: Ashman and Bradford.

Redbridge: George, Abiola, Burgess, Brown, Maskell, Hall, Barlow, Latimer, Martin, Harvey, Gilchrist.

Subs: Dickens, Blackledge, Stanley, Brown, Fisuette.

Most Read

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Barking and Dagenham

More than 30 reported incidents took place in Dagenham Heathway. Picture: Google Maps

Bid to build 19 homes on ‘historic’ Becontree Estate given the go ahead

A computer generated image of how the new homes in the Becontree Estate are expected to look. Picture: Be First

Woman suffers ‘serious injuries’ in Dagenham crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash at the junction of Valence Avenue and Mayfield Road. Picture: Richard Wyatt

Jamie Oliver films at Dagenham Farm for new TV show

Jamie Oliver has filmed at Dagenham Farm for his latest television series. Picture: Ian West/PA

Appeal following death of man hit by a car on the A13

The police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a man was hit by a car on the A13 on Sunday, September 15. Picture: Google

Most Read

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Barking and Dagenham

More than 30 reported incidents took place in Dagenham Heathway. Picture: Google Maps

Bid to build 19 homes on ‘historic’ Becontree Estate given the go ahead

A computer generated image of how the new homes in the Becontree Estate are expected to look. Picture: Be First

Woman suffers ‘serious injuries’ in Dagenham crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash at the junction of Valence Avenue and Mayfield Road. Picture: Richard Wyatt

Jamie Oliver films at Dagenham Farm for new TV show

Jamie Oliver has filmed at Dagenham Farm for his latest television series. Picture: Ian West/PA

Appeal following death of man hit by a car on the A13

The police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a man was hit by a car on the A13 on Sunday, September 15. Picture: Google

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking knock Redbridge out of London Senior Cup

Michael Dixon is congratulated by Barking teammates (pic Terry Gilbert)

National League: Sutton United 0 Dagenham & Redbridge 2

James Dobson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Buyers in temporary accommodation after delays moving into 360 Barking development

Buyers who are waiting to move into Barking 360 have said they've faced delay after delay, meaning they've had to secure temporary housing multiple times. Picture: Luke Acton.

Cricket: Somerset tail frustrates Essex on another short day

Roelof van der Merwe of Somerset hits six runs during Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 24th September 2019

Dominant Dagenham get off to stunning start to delight of director of rugby Wren

Action from Dagenham's match at Canvey (pic Dagenham RFC)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists