Barking re-sign six to bolster squad

PUBLISHED: 19:00 28 June 2019

Joe Bruce celebrates netting from the penalty spot (pic Terry Gilbert)

Joe Bruce celebrates netting from the penalty spot (pic Terry Gilbert)

Archant

Barking have announced the re-signings of six players from last season to bolster their squad ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Billy Reynolds made his return after nearly a year out (pic Terry Gilbert)Billy Reynolds made his return after nearly a year out (pic Terry Gilbert)

The Blues have brought back Joe Bruce, Henry Fisher, Billy Reynolds, Jack McQueen, Jack Roult and Jason Twum.

Defender Bruce, who won the players' player award and goal of the season is back for his second season.

The former Soham Town Rangers man made 31 appearances last term and scored six times including a hat-trick of penalties in one match.

Young centre-back Fisher joined late last season and made two appearances against Bury Town and Mildenhall Town.

Forward Twum also joined late in the season and made two appearances of his own but returns for a second season.

Full-back Reynolds, who made 71 appearances for the Blues, continued his rehabilitation to return from a long-term injury.

He made a total of nine appearances last season and scored against Heybridge Swifts.

Youngster McQueen has also opted to return to the club after breaking into the first-team from the academy in the 2017/18 season.

The versatile player went on to make 17 appearances last season.

Taxi driver parks in Barking station after ‘passenger threats’

The taxi driver parked up inside Barking station. Picture: Ken Mears

Innocent man ‘harassed’ and handcuffed in police blunder

Police parked outside the second bank in Station Parade this afternoon. Picture: Archant

Chadwell Heath banqueting suite loses appeal against Redbridge Council enforcement notice

Mayfair Venue has lost its appeal against an enforcement notice from Redbridge Council. Picture: Ken Mears

Revealed: How much Barking and Dagenham’s population grew in a year

The borough's population has increased. Picture: Isabel Infantes

‘Man with a van’ lands couple with a £200 fine for fly-tipping

The council is warning people about using a 'man in a van' to dispose of their waste. Picture: PA

