Barking re-sign six to bolster squad

Joe Bruce celebrates netting from the penalty spot (pic Terry Gilbert) Archant

Barking have announced the re-signings of six players from last season to bolster their squad ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Billy Reynolds made his return after nearly a year out (pic Terry Gilbert) Billy Reynolds made his return after nearly a year out (pic Terry Gilbert)

The Blues have brought back Joe Bruce, Henry Fisher, Billy Reynolds, Jack McQueen, Jack Roult and Jason Twum.

Defender Bruce, who won the players' player award and goal of the season is back for his second season.

The former Soham Town Rangers man made 31 appearances last term and scored six times including a hat-trick of penalties in one match.

You may also want to watch:

Young centre-back Fisher joined late last season and made two appearances against Bury Town and Mildenhall Town.

Forward Twum also joined late in the season and made two appearances of his own but returns for a second season.

Full-back Reynolds, who made 71 appearances for the Blues, continued his rehabilitation to return from a long-term injury.

He made a total of nine appearances last season and scored against Heybridge Swifts.

Youngster McQueen has also opted to return to the club after breaking into the first-team from the academy in the 2017/18 season.

The versatile player went on to make 17 appearances last season.