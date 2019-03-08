Barking remove appeal on Bostik South Central move
PUBLISHED: 17:22 03 June 2019
Archant
Barking has officially announced its withdrawal to an appeal submitted to the FA about their move into the Bostik South Central.
The Blues had been provisionally moved across from the Bostik North when the non-league structure was announced a few weeks ago.
After much debate within the club with key stakeholders, they've decided to remove their appeal, and take their place in the South Central division for the 2019/20 season.
A club statement said: "Despite putting a reasonable appeal case together, we feel that perhaps a new challenge would be interesting for us next season.
"The withdrawal also provides clarity for recruitment and travel arrangements at this early stage, so we can all prepare.
"With pre-season training only a few weeks away management, players and staff need to understand where we are at and what we are working towards.
"We have consulted the FA."