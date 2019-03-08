Barking reveal 3G pitch plans will be delayed

Barking FC has revealed they will no longer be able to comment the 3G astro turf works at Mayesbrook Park ahead of the 2019/20 season.

The Blues had planned to install the pitch ahead of the new season but despite gaining planning permission and securing a 30-year lease with the council in January.

However, after consulting with the council consent to start works will not be granted due to the fact that the head of terms for the lease have not yet been produced for agreement.

The club statement revealed: "The council have offered a time period for the production of this sometime in Q3 2019.

"After discussions the agreement could be concluded in Q4 2019.

"This is obviously too far down the line to staff and complete for this season.

"We are all hopeful that all the legal documents can be signed and agreed to enable an installation of the 3G pitch at the end of April 2020.

"The club would like to reassure everyone that we will be doing all we can to make the playing surface the best it can be for the coming season and will asking the league for their support in terms of enabling suitably timed home fixtures."