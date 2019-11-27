Barking boss Gardner set to rotate for Velocity Trophy clash with new-look Romford

Barking manager Justin Gardner will use their Velocity Trophy clash with Romford as a chance to rotate his squad.

The Blues will make the trip to the Brentwood Arena to take on Glenn Tamplin's new-look Boro squad in their final group game of the cup competition tonight (Wednesday).

Gardner and his men are leading the group and set to qualify for the knock-out stages unless they suffer a heavy defeat.

"We're practically qualified unless we lose by something like seven goals," Gardner said.

"If I'm honest I'm going to take the opportunity to rest five or six players for the big league game on Saturday.

"When I say rest, we'll have capable people coming in because the last few weeks, it's not been the 11 performing it's been the squad.

"Jack Roult has been outstanding for us and was very unlucky not to have played Saturday.

"You've got Steven Sardinha as well, so those two will play, and we will take the opportunity to get some energy back into our key players.

"The attackers, I'll probably leave the four of them out because they've been playing week in and week out and I can't afford to get any injuries because we've only got a small squad."

The former Aveley boss did admit he is more focused on their trip to Chipstead in the league on Saturday.

"I've very much got my eye on the game on the weekend as we're climbing the league table now and we don't want key players getting any knocks," he added.

"People like Michael Dixon and Johnny Ashman have been playing 90 minutes every match and you very rarely get wingers and strikers that complete 90 minutes every game, even in the Premier League."

Barking will face Chipstead on Saturday on the back of four consecutive wins in the league to help them climb up the table.

"We'll be trying to keep our foot firmly on the gas and take each game as it comes," said Gardner.

"We've scored 54 goals already this season and we've not even got to Christmas, that's frightening.

"If it's not Johnny scoring, Junior Dadson, Michael Dixon, Nana Boakye-Yiadom, Eddie Allsopp, then you get captain Abs Seymour or your centre-backs are chipping in.

"We have goals coming from all over the place right now."