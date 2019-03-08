Search

Football: Tarbard takes two awards at Barking

PUBLISHED: 16:00 07 May 2019

Ricky Tarbard receives the Barking supporters' player of the year award from Dave Blewitt (pic Terry Gilbert)

Archant

Ricky Tarbard was a double winner as Barking held their end of season awards evening.

Barking boss Justin Gardner presents Ricky Tarbard with the manager's player of the year award (pic Terry Gilbert)Barking boss Justin Gardner presents Ricky Tarbard with the manager's player of the year award (pic Terry Gilbert)

Tarbard claimed the supporters' player of the year prize, ahead of runner-up Ryan Cosson and Joe Bruce in third place.

And it was a case of third time lucky for Tarbard, who had been runner-up a year earlier and third the year before that, while he also took the manager's player of the year award from boss Justin Gardner.

Veteran Bruce walked off with the players' player of the year award, which was collected on his behalf by Jack Edwards, while Jordan Peart took the manager's young player of the year prize.

Justin Gardner presents Jordan Peart with the manager's young player of the year award at Barking (pic Terry Gilbert)Justin Gardner presents Jordan Peart with the manager's young player of the year award at Barking (pic Terry Gilbert)

Barking finished in a comfortable mid-table position in Bostik North, after 13 wins and eight draws led to a 47-point haul to clinch 12th.

