Football: Tarbard takes two awards at Barking

Ricky Tarbard was a double winner as Barking held their end of season awards evening.

Tarbard claimed the supporters' player of the year prize, ahead of runner-up Ryan Cosson and Joe Bruce in third place.

And it was a case of third time lucky for Tarbard, who had been runner-up a year earlier and third the year before that, while he also took the manager's player of the year award from boss Justin Gardner.

Veteran Bruce walked off with the players' player of the year award, which was collected on his behalf by Jack Edwards, while Jordan Peart took the manager's young player of the year prize.

Barking finished in a comfortable mid-table position in Bostik North, after 13 wins and eight draws led to a 47-point haul to clinch 12th.