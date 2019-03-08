Search

Barking sign striker Knight from Sporting Bengal United

PUBLISHED: 15:56 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:56 03 June 2019

Jay Knight in action for Barking at Norwich United (pic Terry Gilbert)

Jay Knight in action for Barking at Norwich United (pic Terry Gilbert)

Archant

Barking has announced the signing of striker Jay Knight from Essex Senior League outfit Sporting Bengal United ahead of the 2019/20 season.

The front-man, who had spells with Bengal, Redbridge and Basildon United last term netted 21 times in the ESL.

He was an integral part of Imrul Gazi's Bengal side breaking their highest-ever points tally by reaching 53 points and finish eighth.

Knight previously joined the Blues ahead of the 2017/18 season after being Clapton's top goal scorer the season prior.

During his previous stint he played 18 times and found the net four times but has since been scoring freely at a number of clubs in both the Bostik North and Essex Senior League.

One of his best spells came in that season as he joined Romford where he netted three times in just three appearances before leaving the club due to work commitments.

The striker will be hoping to make his mark under manager Justin Gardner this time round.

