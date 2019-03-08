Barking sign trio ahead of new campaign

Steve Carvell in action for Sporting Bengal against FC Romania (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Barking have announced a trio of signing in the form of Kojo Apenteng, Steven Carvell and Callum Thompson ahead of the 2019/20 Isthmian South Central season,

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Attacking midfielder Apenteng joins from Isthmian North side Brentwood Town following an impressive campaign.

The 23-year-old netted seven times for Town last season and help them finish mid-table.

He has also been at clubs including with Crystal Palace, Portsmouth, Corinthian Casuals and Canvey Island.

Midfielder Carvell has joined the Blues from Essex Senior League outfit Sporting Bengal United.

You may also want to watch:

The playmaker found the net 13 times for Bengal last term and picked up a further 39 assists to help Imrul Gazi's side break the club's highest-ever points total with 56.

Carvell has spent time at a number of clubs in both the Isthmian and Essex Senior League including Barkingside, Thurrock, Phoenix Sports, VCD Athletic and Basildon United.

Youngster Thompson also joins from Isthmian North side Basildon United where he spent the second half of last season.

The Grays Athletic academy product broke into the first-team during the 2017/18 season.

He went to make 25 appearances, including nine starts, and even scored his first senior goal against Heybridge Swifts in April.

Thompson then made 16 appearances for Grays last season before opting to join the Bees where he played 10 times.