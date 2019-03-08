Search

Barking bring in winger Dadson as first summer signing

PUBLISHED: 13:21 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:22 30 May 2019

Tambeson Eyong of Hornchurch tries to find a way past Harlow's Junior Dadson (pic: David Simpson/TGSPHOTO)

Barking have made their first official summer signing with winger Junior Dadson joining the club from Cray Wanderers.

The 30-year-old helped the Wanderers gain promotion from the Bostik South East into the Bostik Premier Division last term.

Dadson found the net 12 times in 34 appearances last season and played an integral role in the Wanderers being crowned league champions.

He joined Cray from Harlow Town in January, 2018, and went on to spend a season and a half at the south London outfit.

The winger started out at Blackburn Rovers but never played in the first team.

He later served Halifax Town, Potters Bar Town, Boreham Wood, Bishops Stortford, Billericay Town, Harlow Town, AFC Hornchurch, VCD Athletic and Harlow Town again.

He played 175 games for the Hawks scoring 81 goals including 30 in 2015/16 season where they gained promotion from the Bostik North.

More player news is expected in the coming weeks as well as news about the club's appeal against being moved across to the Bostik South Central for next season.

