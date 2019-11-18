Search

Advanced search

Barking boss admitted half-time team talk spurred them on

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 November 2019

Junior Dadson shoots (pic Terry Gilbert)

Junior Dadson shoots (pic Terry Gilbert)

Archant

Barking manager Justin Gardner admitted his half-time team talk injected some life into his squad after a disappointed first-half in their comfortable win at South Park.

Montel Joseph saves from Charlie Gee (pic Terry Gilbert)Montel Joseph saves from Charlie Gee (pic Terry Gilbert)

The Blues sealed a huge 5-0 win over their Isthmian South Central opponents thanks to a brace from Junior Dadson and goals from Eddie Allsopp, Michael Dixon and Johnny Ashman at Whitehall Lane.

The victory meant a third consecutive win which saw them move up to 11th in the league table.

"It was always going to be quite a difficult game for us as a new manager has gone in there and one thing you get from a new manager is people keen to impress.

"They're trying to keep their shirt or their deals at the club as a new manager always tends to bring his own players in, but first game they always normally have a look at what's there.

Ricky Tarbard attacks for Barking (pic Terry Gilbert)Ricky Tarbard attacks for Barking (pic Terry Gilbert)

"We were very wary of that, my assistant and I, we drilled it into the players at training and on the match day that the quality can't improve over night, but their endeavour and work rate can."

You may also want to watch:

Dadson scored in the 38th minute to give Barking the lead but it wasn't enough to please boss Gardner.

Although he did walk away from the match delighted as Dadson added another one minute in the second-half while Allsopp, Dixon and Ashman all added to the tally.

"We came in 1-0 at half-time, but I let rip telling them that they've not took on board what we were saying was going to happen and it played out exactly how we thought it would, as they were in our faces and working hard.

"Everything we drummed into them came to fruition in the first-half which even know we were winning I was really angry and upset.

"I think where we spoke about it all week, I had to raise the levels of drumming that into them at half-time, and that seemed to get the message across as we scored after a minute and went on to score another three to win the game comfortably.

"We dominated the second-half, it was a one-way show, and very pleasing to keep a clean sheet and get the three points.

He added: "Our entire attacking front four all scored."

Most Read

Man in ‘serious but stable’ condition following football match attack in Dagenham

A man has been attacked following a football match. He was found at Sydney Russell School on Sunday. Picture: Google

Jailed: Lawyer and ex-councillor Muhammad Harun for housing fraud

Disgraced ex-Tower Hamlets councillor jailed for housing fraud. Picture: Kois Miah

Jailed: Dagenham postal worker who stole £4k from customers at Romford WHSmith

Barkingside Magistrates Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Man from east London held on terrorism charge after arriving back from Turkey

Scotland Yard confirm man from east London in court on terrorism charge. Picture: Met Police

Raids across east London target international ring of suspected human traffickers

Police carried out dawn raids on addresses in Barking and Dagenham, Brentwood, Havering, Newham, Redbridge and Tower Hamlets. Picture: MPS

Most Read

Man in ‘serious but stable’ condition following football match attack in Dagenham

A man has been attacked following a football match. He was found at Sydney Russell School on Sunday. Picture: Google

Jailed: Lawyer and ex-councillor Muhammad Harun for housing fraud

Disgraced ex-Tower Hamlets councillor jailed for housing fraud. Picture: Kois Miah

Jailed: Dagenham postal worker who stole £4k from customers at Romford WHSmith

Barkingside Magistrates Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Man from east London held on terrorism charge after arriving back from Turkey

Scotland Yard confirm man from east London in court on terrorism charge. Picture: Met Police

Raids across east London target international ring of suspected human traffickers

Police carried out dawn raids on addresses in Barking and Dagenham, Brentwood, Havering, Newham, Redbridge and Tower Hamlets. Picture: MPS

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Dagenham Boxing Club hosts open boxing evening featuring 17 different bouts

Dagenham Boxing Club recently held an open boxing evening. Picture: Dagenham BC

Barking boss admitted half-time team talk spurred them on

Junior Dadson shoots (pic Terry Gilbert)

Daggers boss Taylor delighted at response with huge Aldershot thrashing

Joan Luque of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the fourth goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019

Two boys, 16, missing from Dagenham

Left to right: Nadir Zourgui and Mourir Amara. The two 16-year-olds are missing from Dagenham and police are concerned for their welfare. Picture: via MPS.

East Area Command police officers launch Christmas Tree Appeal 2019

East Area Command police officer Fay Rapling. Picture: Metropolitan Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists