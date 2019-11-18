Barking boss admitted half-time team talk spurred them on

Barking manager Justin Gardner admitted his half-time team talk injected some life into his squad after a disappointed first-half in their comfortable win at South Park.

The Blues sealed a huge 5-0 win over their Isthmian South Central opponents thanks to a brace from Junior Dadson and goals from Eddie Allsopp, Michael Dixon and Johnny Ashman at Whitehall Lane.

The victory meant a third consecutive win which saw them move up to 11th in the league table.

"It was always going to be quite a difficult game for us as a new manager has gone in there and one thing you get from a new manager is people keen to impress.

"They're trying to keep their shirt or their deals at the club as a new manager always tends to bring his own players in, but first game they always normally have a look at what's there.

"We were very wary of that, my assistant and I, we drilled it into the players at training and on the match day that the quality can't improve over night, but their endeavour and work rate can."

Dadson scored in the 38th minute to give Barking the lead but it wasn't enough to please boss Gardner.

Although he did walk away from the match delighted as Dadson added another one minute in the second-half while Allsopp, Dixon and Ashman all added to the tally.

"We came in 1-0 at half-time, but I let rip telling them that they've not took on board what we were saying was going to happen and it played out exactly how we thought it would, as they were in our faces and working hard.

"Everything we drummed into them came to fruition in the first-half which even know we were winning I was really angry and upset.

"I think where we spoke about it all week, I had to raise the levels of drumming that into them at half-time, and that seemed to get the message across as we scored after a minute and went on to score another three to win the game comfortably.

"We dominated the second-half, it was a one-way show, and very pleasing to keep a clean sheet and get the three points.

He added: "Our entire attacking front four all scored."