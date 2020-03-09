Search

Barking boss Gardner says South Park win was satisfying

PUBLISHED: 14:00 09 March 2020

Jack Hayes of Barking scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Barking vs South Park, BetVictor League South Central Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 7th March 2020

Jack Hayes of Barking scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Barking vs South Park, BetVictor League South Central Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 7th March 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Barking manager Justin Gardner revealed it was a 'satisfying' victory despite not being a pretty encounter as they sealed a narrow 1-0 win over South Park.

Michael Dixon of Barking is denied by Craig Bradshaw during Barking vs South Park, BetVictor League South Central Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 7th March 2020Michael Dixon of Barking is denied by Craig Bradshaw during Barking vs South Park, BetVictor League South Central Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 7th March 2020

Jack Hayes netted in the 81st minute to seal the three points for the Blues to leave them sitting ninth in the Isthmian South Central upon their return to action following last weekend's postponement.

"I said to the boys them 1-0 wins are sometimes better than beating teams two or three nil because you feel it was an easy day at the office but when you win 1-0 and have to defend to keep that clean sheet it's sometimes more satisfying," Gardner admitted.

"It wasn't a pretty game to watch, both goalkeepers didn't really have much to do, probably their goalkeeper maybe had two saves and I don't think our goalkeeper made a save the whole game.

"They scored a goal that was offside that was the only real action our goalkeeper had other than coming out for a few crosses.

Manny Agboola of Barking during Barking vs South Park, BetVictor League South Central Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 7th March 2020Manny Agboola of Barking during Barking vs South Park, BetVictor League South Central Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 7th March 2020

"A lot of the game was in the middle, in the first-half in all honesty South Park were not saying they were better or deserved to be winning, but they had a little bit of a grip hold of the game without really creating anything.

"We amended that second-half and I felt we were the better team, but again not saying we were dominating either."

The boss says he felt South Park would tire which they did and felt the late substitutions were crucial to picking up the win.

"I said at half-time if we keep it tight for 65 to 70 minutes I feel their enthusiasm and legs will go because when a new manager comes in he's probably got players in that haven't been playing much football or they haven't gelled together.

"I felt that would play into our advantage because we've got a settled team and really proved to be it really.

"We threw on a couple substitutes with 10 minutes to go, it threw them off, and gave us imperious to go and get the win.

"With Johnny's first touch of the ball he delivered a great ball and that caused panic in their defence, Joe Bruce flicked it towards goal, and Jack Hayes scored the winner."

