Hayes inspires Barking to late victory over South Park

Jack Hayes of Barking scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Barking vs South Park, BetVictor League South Central Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 7th March 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Isthmian South Central: Barking 1 South Park 0

Tempers flare after a foul on Michael Dixon of Barking during Barking vs South Park, BetVictor League South Central Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 7th March 2020 Tempers flare after a foul on Michael Dixon of Barking during Barking vs South Park, BetVictor League South Central Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 7th March 2020

Jack Hayes nabbed an 81st minute winner for Barking to seal a narrow 1-0 victory over South Park to keep them within touching distance of the Isthmian South Central play-offs places.

The Blues returned to action after having last weekend's fixture postponed due to a waterlogged pitch from the weather conditions in recent weeks.

They remain ninth in the league table after that win but just six points off the play-off places and will be determined to build on this victory in the coming weeks.

Manager Justin Gardner tweeted: "Not pretty on the eye today's game had to work hard for the win, but we will take it, 1-0 wins all day. That's the positives."

Barking: Agboola, Tarbard (Seymour 27), Peart, Owusu, Hayes, Bruce, Dadson, Bradford, GB-Dumaka, Dada (Ashman 79), Dixon (Flemming 88).

Unused subs: Sardinha and Palmer.

South Park: Bradshaw, Pitt, Moore, Hill, Sullivain, Brefo, Siaw, Carty, Desanges, Martin (Simpson 71), Tran-West (Skerry 64).

Max Bradford of Barking during Barking vs South Park, BetVictor League South Central Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 7th March 2020 Max Bradford of Barking during Barking vs South Park, BetVictor League South Central Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 7th March 2020

Unused subs: Awoyejo, Collins, Remfry.