Search

Advanced search

Hayes inspires Barking to late victory over South Park

PUBLISHED: 10:23 08 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:23 08 March 2020

Jack Hayes of Barking scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Barking vs South Park, BetVictor League South Central Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 7th March 2020

Jack Hayes of Barking scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Barking vs South Park, BetVictor League South Central Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 7th March 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Isthmian South Central: Barking 1 South Park 0

Tempers flare after a foul on Michael Dixon of Barking during Barking vs South Park, BetVictor League South Central Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 7th March 2020Tempers flare after a foul on Michael Dixon of Barking during Barking vs South Park, BetVictor League South Central Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 7th March 2020

Jack Hayes nabbed an 81st minute winner for Barking to seal a narrow 1-0 victory over South Park to keep them within touching distance of the Isthmian South Central play-offs places.

The Blues returned to action after having last weekend's fixture postponed due to a waterlogged pitch from the weather conditions in recent weeks.

They remain ninth in the league table after that win but just six points off the play-off places and will be determined to build on this victory in the coming weeks.

You may also want to watch:

Manager Justin Gardner tweeted: "Not pretty on the eye today's game had to work hard for the win, but we will take it, 1-0 wins all day. That's the positives."

Barking: Agboola, Tarbard (Seymour 27), Peart, Owusu, Hayes, Bruce, Dadson, Bradford, GB-Dumaka, Dada (Ashman 79), Dixon (Flemming 88).

Unused subs: Sardinha and Palmer.

South Park: Bradshaw, Pitt, Moore, Hill, Sullivain, Brefo, Siaw, Carty, Desanges, Martin (Simpson 71), Tran-West (Skerry 64).

Max Bradford of Barking during Barking vs South Park, BetVictor League South Central Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 7th March 2020Max Bradford of Barking during Barking vs South Park, BetVictor League South Central Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 7th March 2020

Unused subs: Awoyejo, Collins, Remfry.

Most Read

Duchess of Sussex visits Dagenham school

The Duchess of Sussex has visited Robert Clack School of Science. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Hand gel supplies rationed after rush to buy in Barking and Dagenham

Brigitte Nono got one bottle for her daughter. Picture: Jon King

Dagenham residents concerned Jervis Court redevelopment plans will compound parking problems

An initial sketch of the planned redevelopment at the corner of Church Elm Lane and Rectory Road. Picture: Be First

Dagenham’s Samuel twins set for acting stardom as CBeebies cartoon beckons

Twins Taiya and Tyiana. Picture: Charlene Samuel

Pupils given all-clear to return to Dagenham school after coronavirus fears

Sydney Russell School in Parsloes Avenue, Dagenham. Picture: Google

Most Read

Duchess of Sussex visits Dagenham school

The Duchess of Sussex has visited Robert Clack School of Science. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Hand gel supplies rationed after rush to buy in Barking and Dagenham

Brigitte Nono got one bottle for her daughter. Picture: Jon King

Dagenham residents concerned Jervis Court redevelopment plans will compound parking problems

An initial sketch of the planned redevelopment at the corner of Church Elm Lane and Rectory Road. Picture: Be First

Dagenham’s Samuel twins set for acting stardom as CBeebies cartoon beckons

Twins Taiya and Tyiana. Picture: Charlene Samuel

Pupils given all-clear to return to Dagenham school after coronavirus fears

Sydney Russell School in Parsloes Avenue, Dagenham. Picture: Google

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Hayes inspires Barking to late victory over South Park

Jack Hayes of Barking scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Barking vs South Park, BetVictor League South Central Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 7th March 2020

World record bid at London Landmarks Half Marathon

Pardip Minhas is aiming to set a third world record at the London Landmarks Half Marathon on March 29

Duchess of Sussex tells men to ‘value the women in your lives’ on surprise visit to Dagenham school

The Duchess of Sussex poses with school children making the 'equality' sign following a school assembly. Picture: Ben Stansall/PA Wire

Opinion: Mobile phone addiction helping thieves

Broadcaster and comedian Steve Allen thinks

McMahon delighted with impact of substitutes in away win at Aldershot

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Drive 24