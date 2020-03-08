Hayes inspires Barking to late victory over South Park
PUBLISHED: 10:23 08 March 2020
©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468
Isthmian South Central: Barking 1 South Park 0
Jack Hayes nabbed an 81st minute winner for Barking to seal a narrow 1-0 victory over South Park to keep them within touching distance of the Isthmian South Central play-offs places.
The Blues returned to action after having last weekend's fixture postponed due to a waterlogged pitch from the weather conditions in recent weeks.
They remain ninth in the league table after that win but just six points off the play-off places and will be determined to build on this victory in the coming weeks.
Manager Justin Gardner tweeted: "Not pretty on the eye today's game had to work hard for the win, but we will take it, 1-0 wins all day. That's the positives."
Barking: Agboola, Tarbard (Seymour 27), Peart, Owusu, Hayes, Bruce, Dadson, Bradford, GB-Dumaka, Dada (Ashman 79), Dixon (Flemming 88).
Unused subs: Sardinha and Palmer.
South Park: Bradshaw, Pitt, Moore, Hill, Sullivain, Brefo, Siaw, Carty, Desanges, Martin (Simpson 71), Tran-West (Skerry 64).
Unused subs: Awoyejo, Collins, Remfry.