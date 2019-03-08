Barking boss Gardner eager for performances to remain strong as they wish for luck

Search

PUBLISHED: 15:00 08 November 2019

Daniel Flemming clears the danger (pic Terry Gilbert)

Daniel Flemming clears the danger (pic Terry Gilbert)

Archant

Barking manager Justin Gardner wants his side to continue playing the way they have been as he knows their fortunes are bound to change.

Michael Dixon battles for the ball (pic Terry Gilbert)Michael Dixon battles for the ball (pic Terry Gilbert)

The Blues will welcome Staines Town to Mayesbrook Park on Saturday for an Isthmian League South Central fixture as they continue their bid of climbing up the table.

They currently sit in 15th place after 10 games, but Gardner feels with the way they're playing their luck is destined to change.

"As I said to the players on Saturday, apart from Chalfont St Peter, if you go back to our last nine performances, even when we lost to Waltham Abbey at home which was our only defeat at home in the league this season the performances have been fantastic," said Gardner.

"We've not had the rub of green as we didn't Saturday. You just know we need that, but once we do we'll be doing well.

"That's why we went on that little six-game run because we were getting the rub of the green.

"We've had key players injured; Dan (Flemming) was back on Saturday but had to come off due to cramp, as it was his first game since October 8.

"We're hoping to have Sheri (Artmeladze) back this week, which will be a massive boost to us, as I don't think he's been on a losing team for us while he's been on the pitch anyway."

The former Aveley boss is hoping the returning players can bolster his options in the coming weeks, adding: "I'm hoping to have a few of our injured players back like Dan and Sheri, once we do that I feel we'll be in a better place to win games.

"The performances are there it's just that rub of the green which you need to earn, so we need to keep plugging away.

"For me, we're in good form, so I'm happy, it's just turning them into more points."

Gardner wants performances to remain of the same standard even if they fail to win once again as he feels they deserve victories.

"I think our season has changed since the Waltham Abbey game at home which I felt we should have won," he added.

"Apart from Chalfont St Peter, I think we've been superb in every game, so long may that continue.

"The performances deserve a win and the players have got to remember if they drop those performances feeling sorry for themselves we'll lose the game easily."

