Barking manager Justin Gardner says it's not an ideal time to be coming up against basement club Staines Town who recently appointed Paul Barnes as their new manager.

The Blues travel away to Wheatsheaf Lane on Saturday to take on the Swans who have bolstered their squad substantially since the arrival of former Greenwich Borough boss Barnes.

They have added the likes of Levi Phillips, Jamie Splatt, Frederick Hill, Ibitayo Oyebola, Ryan Richefond, ex-Leatherhead trio Andrew Blake, Marco Correira and Charlie Dawkins - as well as striker Marcel Barrington.

The 24-year-old Barrington is well travelled having signed for National League South club Concord Rangers in early September 2019, before switching to league rivals Dartford a couple of months later, then briefly to Southern Premier Division South outfit Walton Casuals.

'They only lost 3-2 to Chalfont St Peter on Saturday and I heard they were very unlucky,' Gardner said.

'The new manager has come in, I don't know him personally, but have heard really good things about him through football circles.

'He has brought in some very good players, so it's not an ideal time to be playing them if I'm honest, I would have really liked to have them just before he came in.

'They will be enthusiastic, especially at home as I think it's his first game, so he is going to want to get off to a strong start in front of his home supporters.'

Former Billericay Town boss Gardner is anticipating the fixture to be as tough as coming up against one of the title chasing sides like Ware or Hanwell Town.

'Even though they're bottom of the league it could be just like playing a Ware or Hanwell Town for us on Saturday,' he added.

'It's going to be a tall order and not ideal because playing against a new manager, players will automatically want to be impressing him and the only thing we can hope for is a bit like what happened with South Park is that they tire in the last 20 minutes and we take advantage of that.

'We have to be in the game in order for that to happen though.'

Barking were also due to make the trip away to Uxbridge for a league fixture last night (Tuesday).