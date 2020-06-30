Search

New Barking signing Jones setting bar high with promotion target

PUBLISHED: 10:00 30 June 2020

Billy Jones on the attack (pic Terry Gilbert)

Archant

New Barking signing Billy Jones ‘can’t wait’ to work under manager Justin Gardner once again after rejoining the club after a few seasons away.

Barking's Billy Jones tries to get the ball under control against Potters Bar Town (Pic: Terry Gilbert)Barking's Billy Jones tries to get the ball under control against Potters Bar Town (Pic: Terry Gilbert)

The Blues have moved to bring the striker back as they start to put their squad together ahead of the 2020/21 Isthmian League South Central season.

And the former Harlow Town man is already setting the bar high by targeting promotion.

“I don’t know the assistant manager, I haven’t met him yet, but Justin I can’t wait to work with again,” Jones told BarkingFCTV.

“I didn’t leave on bad terms, but with what happened to me when I was at the club, I feel like I owe him and Rob O’Brien the chairman a lot on the pitch.

Billy Jones shoots for goal (pic Terry Gilbert)Billy Jones shoots for goal (pic Terry Gilbert)

“My mentality on the pitch always drives me, I’m always a hard worker on the pitch, but that will add to it as well.

“Promotion, no play-offs, just straight promotion. I’m more of a team player, I’d rather the team win 4-0 and I don’t score at all.”

Jones was told in October 2017 he would never play football again after collapsing shortly after a game early in the season.

His collapse was diagnosed as a first-degree heart block, but miraculously the striker has returned to full fitness and began playing again that season.

He believes he has struggled to rekindle his top form since departing the Blues, playing for the likes of Walthamstow and Harlow Town, but he feels the lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic has helped his mental health.

“I can’t wait, obviously with all the seasons getting suspended it feels like we’ve missed out on a lot, but I went to the ground and the set-up for next season looks unreal,” he added.

“The only thing I’ve missed is football as I’ve been working throughout it all, so it’s kind of been alright for me.

“In terms of the mental health side of things, when football has been around I’ve struggled with that, and it has affected my football a lot. Funny enough since the lockdown it has probably helped me with mine.”

Jones is now excited to get started back at Barking and knows some of the squad already, including Junior Dadson, Ricky Tarbard and captain Abs Seymour, saying: “I know Dado, Ricky, Abs, and I can’t wait to meet the others as Justin has told me about the others and how good team morale is.”

