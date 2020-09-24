Barking boss Gardner keen on a cup run as they travel to Sudbury

Keaton Moore is tackled by Marlow keeper Simon Grant

Barking manager Justin Gardner is looking to go on a cup run this season but knows AFC Sudbury is a tough draw for his side.

Max Bradford brings the ball forward

The Blues make the long trip to The MEL Group Stadium on Saturday to take on Mark Morsley’s men in the first qualifying round of the FA Trophy.

Gardner’s men were also sealed a 6-1 win over Dunstable Town at home in the FA Cup on Tuesday as they bid to progress in both cup competitions.

“That’s a tough draw for us if I’m honest with you. We played Sudbury in pre-season and they beat us 3-2 at their place,” Gardner said.

“It’s a long journey, but hopefully we get through Tuesday, and then we have a bit of confidence to go there and again get through in the FA Trophy.

Keaton Moore meets Donnell Anderson's free kick

“It would be good to get a cup run in either the FA Cup or the FA Trophy, I would take either one.”

Barking nabbed a 2-2 draw against Marlow in their first match of the Isthmian League season after trailing 2-0.

Keaton Moore and Junior Dadson both netted late in the match after the Blues boss made substitutions to go all out attack.

Michael Dixon battles for the ball

“The game started off as a tight affair between two teams that know each other’s threats and two teams that expect to be there or thereabouts at the end of the season,” Gardner added.

“They had nothing, we had nothing. Saying that, in the first half we had more clear cut chances and Abs Seymour should have scored a header, even though some people will say it was a difficult opportunity.

“They scored their goal which was disappointing, it dribbled through and everyone backed off, instead of coming to meet the ball.

“They got a second, so in the 60th minute the game looked like it was going to be a 2-0 win, so I thought I’d throw caution to the wind, threw on two extra attackers and the boys showed great character to pull it back to 2-2 which was very pleasing.

“Before the game I would have liked to have won it, but I didn’t want to lose it, and at 2-0 down you’d take the point although they were probably the team happy to hear the final whistle go as we were in the ascendancy.”

Barking are also set to travel to Ware on Tuesday evening (September 29) in the Isthmian South Central.