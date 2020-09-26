Search

Advanced search

Junior Dadson secures Barking’s FA Trophy progress at AFC Sudbury

PUBLISHED: 17:54 26 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:54 26 September 2020

Junior Dadson of Barking during Barking vs Romford, Friendly Match Football at Mayesbrook Park on 8th September 2020

Junior Dadson of Barking during Barking vs Romford, Friendly Match Football at Mayesbrook Park on 8th September 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

FA Trophy: AFC Sudbury 1 Barking 2

A brace from Junior Dadson has helped Barking progress in the FA Trophy with a 2-1 victory over AFC Sudbury in the first qualifying round of the competition.

Justin Gardner’s men have ensured a place in the hat for the next round to complete a good week of cup success after also winning in the FA Cup in mid-week.

You may also want to watch:

Former Cray Wanderers winger Dadson found the back of the net in the 28th minute and then netted his second just three minutes later to give the Blues an early 2-0 lead at the MEL Group Stadium.

The Yellows did however manage to pull one back in the 60th minute through Joe Grimwood but they couldn’t find an equaliser.

Barking are back in FA Cup action next weekend as they host King’s Langley in the second qualifying round.

Barking: Agboola, Tarbard, Luke, O’Brien, Bruce, Sheehan-Cozens, Owusu (Fallah 59), Bradford, GB-Dumaka (Dixon 79), Anderson, Dadson (Dillon 67).

Unused subs: Westendorf and Songolo.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Jamie Porter leads Essex into a strong position over Somerset

Essex's Alastair Cook celebrates catching out Somerset's Lewis Gregory (not in picture) during day four of the Bob Willis Trophy Final at Lord's, London.

Junior Dadson secures Barking’s FA Trophy progress at AFC Sudbury

Junior Dadson of Barking during Barking vs Romford, Friendly Match Football at Mayesbrook Park on 8th September 2020

Essex star Sir Alastair Cook admitted it was tough early on against Somerset

Essex's Alastair Cook in action during day three of the Bob Willis Trophy Final at Lord's, London.

Alastair Cook leads the charge for Essex against Somerset

Essex's Alastair Cook celebrates with with teammate Tom Westley after scoring a century during day three of the Bob Willis Trophy Final at Lord's, London.

All Saints pupils share school return experiences with Barking MP

L-R: All Saints pupils Francisc, Joe, Daniel and Antonia with Barking MP Dame Margaret Hodge after talking about lockdown and the return to school. Picture: Nick Pauro