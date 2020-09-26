Junior Dadson secures Barking’s FA Trophy progress at AFC Sudbury

Junior Dadson of Barking during Barking vs Romford, Friendly Match Football at Mayesbrook Park on 8th September 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

FA Trophy: AFC Sudbury 1 Barking 2

A brace from Junior Dadson has helped Barking progress in the FA Trophy with a 2-1 victory over AFC Sudbury in the first qualifying round of the competition.

Justin Gardner’s men have ensured a place in the hat for the next round to complete a good week of cup success after also winning in the FA Cup in mid-week.

Former Cray Wanderers winger Dadson found the back of the net in the 28th minute and then netted his second just three minutes later to give the Blues an early 2-0 lead at the MEL Group Stadium.

The Yellows did however manage to pull one back in the 60th minute through Joe Grimwood but they couldn’t find an equaliser.

Barking are back in FA Cup action next weekend as they host King’s Langley in the second qualifying round.

Barking: Agboola, Tarbard, Luke, O’Brien, Bruce, Sheehan-Cozens, Owusu (Fallah 59), Bradford, GB-Dumaka (Dixon 79), Anderson, Dadson (Dillon 67).

Unused subs: Westendorf and Songolo.