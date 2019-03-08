Search

Barking fall to defeat at Ware

PUBLISHED: 08:12 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:12 21 August 2019

Barking players huddle before play (pic Terry Gilbert)

Barking players huddle before play (pic Terry Gilbert)

Archant

Isthmian South Central: Ware 4 Barking 2

Barking crashed to a second consecutive defeat to start to the season as they lost 4-2 to Ware.

A hat-trick from Oluwaseun Akinsanya and a solo effort from Tom Boxer sealed the three points for the Hertfordshire outfit at Wodson Park.

Although the Blues did put up a fight albeit that it was two own goals to help them out in the contest.

Justin Gardner's men broke the deadlock thanks to an own goal from Boxer in the 17th minute but soon found themselves level six minutes later as striker Akinsanya found the back of the net.

Early in the second-half the visitors restored their lead this time through an own goal from Junior Jason Brown in the 54th minute.

The lead didn't last long as Boxer redeemed himself with a goal to level the score before Akinsanya fired home again in both the 64th and 67th minute to complete his hat-trick and seal a 4-2 win.

Ware: Crowley, Norman, Adamson, Boxer, Madden, Rose, Brown, Rose (Bennett 77), Akinsanya, Hope (Watson 89), Bruno.

Unused subs: Watson, Adekunle, Matthews.

Barking: Joseph, Tarbard, Thompson, Mallett, Bruce, Hayes, Owusu, Chouman (Apenteng 89), Boakye-Yiadom, Ighorae (Nyanja 60), Ashman (Roult 79).

Unused subs: Fairweather-Johnson and Anderson.

